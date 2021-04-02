Your Mind Is Your Garden and Your Thoughts Are Your Seeds

How To Spring Forward & Thrive During Uncertain Times

Globally, we are in the process of springing forward. We are setting our clocks ahead around the planet to soak up as much daylight as possible after a tough winter. As well as enjoying more sunshine, this reset provides a great opportunity to set intentions that enable us to clear out the cobwebs, be more optimistic, and live our best life.

With COVID still at our heels, mastering the art of positive thinking when we don’t know what the next five minutes might bring can be challenging. We are all naturally waiting for the other shoe to drop like everyone else. While it is not realistic to expect you can be positive all the time, more optimistic thinking does give us an extreme advantage during times of extreme stress. When our state of mind is more positive, we are better able to handle everyday stress in a more constructive way. A more positive outlook helps us respond to the ups and downs of life, rather than react to them. This supports us to move forward, not backward, while change plays out.

The good news is that we can learn to turn negative thinking into more positive thinking but it does take time and practice. The first step towards a more optimistic outlook is acceptance. This does not mean you have to be happy about a situation, (like a pandemic), and how it has disrupted your life. Rather, it means to move forward, not backward, one has to try and accept change has occurred, not resist or deny it. Regardless of the magnitude of the event, acceptance helps us reduce the emotionality of the situation (fear, anxiety, sadness), and encourages our minds to shift to the more positive end of the spectrum. When this happens we become more flexible and open to change. We also become better equipped to find solutions and look ahead towards fresh starts.

With spring here, our thoughts turn to clearing out the clutter. Now is a great time to consider creating space in your mind, and your life, for new things. To help you, here are some ideas to get you started:

Tune Up Your Positive Thinking With Affirmations

Affirmations are consciously choosing words to bring something into your life. They can help us bring more positive thinking into our lives by focusing on what we can do rather than what we can’t do. Affirmations can also help us to move towards acceptance and successfully navigate change.

I accept what I cannot change with a peaceful mind

I am choosing to think more positively about this situation

I accept that I am free to choose positive thoughts and new ways of thinking any time

I accept responsibility for my life and creating my own happiness

Identify Areas For Change

Take a moment to ask yourself:

What perspective and priorities do I want to keep or let go of as I shift into spring?

What intentions can I set that will help me with a new beginning – a fresh perspective that aligns with my goals and priorities in different areas of my life?

What do I need to let go of or “clear out” to achieve balance and relationships that are positive and manageable?

Only Feed What You Want To Grow

Try to surround yourself with people who are:

*Inspired * Motivated

*Grateful *Open-minded

*Passionate *Kind

*Reassuring *Encouraging

Be Open to Humour

Give yourself permission to smile or laugh, especially during a difficult time. When you can laugh at life, or the lighter side of a situation, you feel less stressed and better able to cope with what comes next.

Practice Gratitude

Begin each day with intention and gratitude. There is always something to be thankful for, even if it is as simple as the sun is shining, you have food to eat, and you are healthy. Research has shown people with a more grateful disposition are more likely to bounce back during times of great adversity. While we cannot control what happens during times of prolonged uncertainty, we can control our response to events. Our intention creates our reality and gratitude illuminates the path by helping us stay optimistic.