Contributor Log In/Sign Up
Thrive GlobalThrive Global
Thrive Global
Community//

Your Mind Is Your Garden and Your Thoughts Are Your Seeds

How To Spring Forward & Thrive During Uncertain Times

The Thrive Global Community welcomes voices from many spheres on our open platform. We publish pieces as written by outside contributors with a wide range of opinions, which don’t necessarily reflect our own. Community stories are not commissioned by our editorial team and must meet our guidelines prior to being published.
By

How To Spring Forward & Thrive During Uncertain Times

Globally, we are in the process of springing forward. We are setting our clocks ahead around the planet to soak up as much daylight as possible after a tough winter.  As well as enjoying more sunshine, this reset provides a great opportunity to set intentions that enable us to clear out the cobwebs, be more optimistic, and live our best life.

With COVID still at our heels, mastering the art of positive thinking when we don’t know what the next five minutes might bring can be challenging.  We are all naturally waiting for the other shoe to drop like everyone else. While it is not realistic to expect you can be positive all the time, more optimistic thinking does give us an extreme advantage during times of extreme stress. When our state of mind is more positive, we are better able to handle everyday stress in a more constructive way. A more positive outlook helps us respond to the ups and downs of life, rather than react to them.  This supports us to move forward, not backward, while change plays out. 

The good news is that we can learn to turn negative thinking into more positive thinking but it does take time and practice. The first step towards a more optimistic outlook is acceptance. This does not mean you have to be happy about a situation, (like a pandemic),  and how it has disrupted your life. Rather, it means to move forward, not backward, one has to try and accept change has occurred, not resist or deny it. Regardless of the magnitude of the event, acceptance helps us reduce the emotionality of the situation (fear, anxiety, sadness), and encourages our minds to shift to the more positive end of the spectrum. When this happens we become more flexible and open to change. We also become better equipped to find solutions and look ahead towards fresh starts.

With spring here, our thoughts turn to clearing out the clutter. Now is a great time to consider creating space in your mind, and your life, for new things. To help you, here are some ideas to get you started:

Tune Up Your Positive Thinking With Affirmations

Affirmations are consciously choosing words to bring something into your life. They can help us bring more positive thinking into our lives by focusing on what we can do rather than what we can’t do. Affirmations can also help us to move towards acceptance and successfully navigate change.

  • I accept what I cannot change with a peaceful mind
  • I am choosing to think more positively about this situation
  • I accept that I am free to choose positive thoughts and new ways of thinking any time
  • I accept responsibility for my life and creating my own happiness

Identify Areas For Change

Take a moment to ask yourself:

  • What perspective and priorities do I want to keep or let go of as I shift into spring?
  • What intentions can I set that will help me with a new beginning – a fresh perspective that aligns with my goals and priorities in different areas of my life?
  • What do I need to let go of or “clear out” to achieve balance and relationships that are positive and manageable? 

Only Feed What You Want To Grow

Try to surround yourself with people who are:

*Inspired                            * Motivated

*Grateful                            *Open-minded

*Passionate                        *Kind

*Reassuring                       *Encouraging

Be Open to Humour

Give yourself permission to smile or laugh, especially during a difficult time. When you can laugh at life, or the lighter side of a situation, you feel less stressed and better able to cope with what comes next. 

Practice Gratitude

Begin each day with intention and gratitude. There is always something to be thankful for, even if it is as simple as the sun is shining, you have food to eat, and you are healthy. Research has shown people with a more grateful disposition are more likely to bounce back during times of great adversity. While we cannot control what happens during times of prolonged uncertainty, we can control our response to events. Our intention creates our reality and gratitude illuminates the path by helping us stay optimistic.

    Jane Enright, author of Butter Side Up.

    Jane Enright

    JANE ENRIGHT is an ordinary person who has survived some extraordinary things. An inspiring and humorous thought leader, author, and speaker, Canadian-based Enright is a former kindergarten teacher, strategic planner, and University lecturer. She is also the founder of mysuperawesomelife.com and author of Butter Side Up; How I Survived My Most Terrible Year & Created My Super Awesome Life. Jane speaks to audiences seeking answers to overcome a fear of the unknown, grief, stress, loss, depression, anxiety, stagnation, indecision, sadness, and more. From top executives to stay-at-home moms, she is helping audiences throughout North America land “butter side up” after unplanned change. You can find Jane on LinkedIn and Instagram, and for more information, visit janeenrightauthor.com.

    Share your comments below. Please read our commenting guidelines before posting. If you have a concern about a comment, report it here.

    You might also like...

    Community//

    Change Can Change Its Mind Anytime

    by Jane Enright
    Zigres / Shutterstock
    Wisdom//

    Do Optimists or Pessimists Fare Better During a Pandemic?

    by Nadav Druker
    Community//

    One day we’ll laugh about it.

    by Vassia Sarantopoulou

    Sign up for the Thrive Global newsletter

    Will be used in accordance with our privacy policy.

    Thrive Global
    People look for retreats for themselves, in the country, by the coast, or in the hills . . . There is nowhere that a person can find a more peaceful and trouble-free retreat than in his own mind. . . . So constantly give yourself this retreat, and renew yourself.

    - MARCUS AURELIUS

    We use cookies on our site to give you the best experience possible. By continuing to browse the site, you agree to this use. For more information on how we use cookies, see our Privacy Policy.