Your Mental Health Deserves Care During the Pandemic Phase – Guidelines by William D King

The human brain wasn’t designed to sustain under prolonged stress and worry! But if you look at it, for the past year and a half, we have been doing exactly that. The pandemic outbreak had created havoc globally, by taking the lives of many. The medical system, in the beginning, collapsed which increased the number of deaths and infection rates. Also, the economy underwent a massive hit which made many people lose their jobs. All these repercussions are likely to have an adverse effect on people’s mental health.

Guidelines by William D King

The subsequent lockdowns because of the pandemic and the stay-at-home orders are the reason why many people are feeling depressed and lonely. It’s because we aren’t used to such a restricted way of life where our freedom is compromised. If you feel the same, here are a few guidelines that can help you:

Address the negative voice inside you

Our mind is sensitive and it picks up clues from our surroundings and tunes our thought process accordingly. Hence, if you are surrounded by negative thoughts and news, your mind will relay a negative voice to you. It is what’s been happening for many people because of the pandemic. Hence, it is necessary to address this negative voice within and make a conscious attempt to think positive thoughts say, William D King. Until you practice this consciously your mind will keep on thinking negatively and it will add to your stress and anxiety.

Meet your friends with safety protocols

It is challenging to stay at home for a prolonged time. It can result in depression and sadness and make you lose interest in your daily life. Hence, it is a good idea to meet your friends once in a while to maintain all the safety protocols. You could plan a meeting at a nearby cafeteria that does regular sanitization or at someone’s house. It will help you to unwind and share a hearty conversation, which will go a long way in keeping you mentally stable.

Practice meditation daily

Currently, most people are in chaos because of the pandemic. While some people are anticipating the third wave others are wary about how the virus will mutate and create further havoc. That means, people are either thinking about the uncertain future or are reminiscing about the past where they could move around freely. It results in mental turbulence. One of the best ways to remedy this is by practicing meditation every day for about 15 minutes or more depending upon your comfortability. It helps to calm the mind and also makes you feel grounded. With gradual practice, you will learn how to choose your thoughts and focus on the present moment that will lessen your stress and tension and provide you with deeper mental stability and clarity.

It will take some time for the pandemic curve to flatten down! However, until then it is essential for us all to take care of our mental health. If you aim to do that, you can follow the guidelines mentioned above and stay well.