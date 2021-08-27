YOUR LIFE IS A REFLECTION OF YOUR PRIORITIES.

It’s easy and nice to think of beautiful and wonderful things we want to be, but it’s often difficult to make those things come to pass. Priority makes the difference.

The days have rolled into weeks and the weeks into months.

Soon, September comes and December is here. So what progress have you made in the journey of this year? What actions have you taken? What part of your January dreams have you birthed?

THE TRUE PICTURE? What you have achieved is an indication of what you have made a priority.

So what were those things you dreamed of?

WAKE UP. Take action to make those dreams a reality.

Refuse it.

Accept it.

Justify it.

Explain it.

Argue it.

Give an excuse for it.

Blame somebody for it.

Blame something for it.

Say it’s your lack of skills.

Lack of information.

Lack of encouragement.

Financial challenge.

Health challenge.

Economic challenge.

Social challenge.

Environmental challenge.

Family challenge.

Educational challenge, ETC.

…. Whatever you like, call it.

THE FACT REMAINS THE FACT; your life is a reflection of your priority. What you didn’t achieve was not well prioritised to be achieved.

Think about it!

AIM. REVIEW. REFOCUS. KEEP IT IN VIEW. PUSH IN. PRESS IN. REACH OUT. STEP OUT. LEAP. TAKE THE RISK. PRIORITISE IT. WRITE IT. PUBLISH IT. ACHIEVE IT.

… Thoughts from my heart.

© SANMI FALOBI. August 2021.