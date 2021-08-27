Contributor Log In/Sign Up
Thrive GlobalThrive Global
Thrive Global
Community

YOUR LIFE IS A REFLECTION OF YOUR PRIORITIES.

What you didn’t achieve was not well prioritised to be achieved.

The Thrive Global Community welcomes voices from many spheres on our open platform. We publish pieces as written by outside contributors with a wide range of opinions, which don’t necessarily reflect our own. Community stories are not commissioned by our editorial team and must meet our guidelines prior to being published.
By

It’s easy and nice to think of beautiful and wonderful things we want to be, but it’s often difficult to make those things come to pass. Priority makes the difference.

The days have rolled into weeks and the weeks into months.

Soon, September comes and December is here. So what progress have you made in the journey of this year? What actions have you taken? What part of your January dreams have you birthed?

THE TRUE PICTURE? What you have achieved is an indication of what you have made a priority.

So what were those things you dreamed of?

WAKE UP. Take action to make those dreams a reality.

Refuse it.

Accept it.

Justify it.

Explain it.

Argue it.

Give an excuse for it.

Blame somebody for it.

Blame something for it.

Say it’s your lack of skills.

Lack of information.

Lack of encouragement.

Financial challenge.

Health challenge.

Economic challenge.

Social challenge.

Environmental challenge.

Family challenge.

Educational challenge, ETC.

…. Whatever you like, call it.

THE FACT REMAINS THE FACT; your life is a reflection of your priority. What you didn’t achieve was not well prioritised to be achieved.

Think about it!

AIM. REVIEW. REFOCUS. KEEP IT IN VIEW. PUSH IN. PRESS IN. REACH OUT. STEP OUT. LEAP. TAKE THE RISK. PRIORITISE IT. WRITE IT. PUBLISH IT. ACHIEVE IT.

… Thoughts from my heart.

© SANMI FALOBI. August 2021.

    SANMI FALOBI, Pragmatic thinker, journalist/creative writer, NGO intraprenuer and human capital developer/advisor.

    SANMI FALOBI is a pragmatic thinker, journalist/creative writer, NGO intraprenuer and human capital developer/advisor. His career and vocational endeavours straddles NGO/social development initiatives, writing & publishing expedition, journalism, media-communications and human capital/capacity development.

    His writing operations cross-cut creative writing, grant/proposal writing and newsletter/magazine publication (balancing the nitty-gritty of journalism writing with fictional and non-fictional writing) as well as a facilitator of independent writing and publishing training sessions.

    His engagement initiatives also straddle years in undertaking Human Capital and capacity development endeavours as Managing Editor, SUCCESSTACT magazine, and Coordinator @ www.SUCCESSTACT.com; overseeing #SUCCESSTACT knowledge sharing, personal development engagement and mentoring interface for over 2000 mid-career, budding entrepreneurs, itinerant careerists and small enterprise owners across the #SUCCESSTACT platforms @successtactng Facebook page and @ successtact Facebook group as well as providing advisory across intrapreneurial and social development initiatives.

    Further info @ https://about.me/sanmifalobi

    Share your comments below. Please read our commenting guidelines before posting. If you have a concern about a comment, report it here.

    You might also like...

    Community//

    The #1 Reason Why Some Leaders FAIL

    by Charlotte Ferreux
    Community//

    It’s Time for No-Regrets Moves

    by Andrew Blum
    Community//

    5 Things You Need To Know To Successfully Manage a Team, With Anne Chow, President of AT&T National Business”

    by Yitzi Weiner
    We use cookies on our site to give you the best experience possible. By continuing to browse the site, you agree to this use. For more information on how we use cookies, see our Privacy Policy.