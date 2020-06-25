Millie Lee

My name is Millie Lee. I am an integrative cardiologist in New York City. I became a cardiologist, specifically an interventional cardiologist because I wanted to “fix” patients with heart disease. For nearly 20 years, I followed the standard of care in conventional medicine and treated thousands of patients with heart disease. As an interventional cardiologist, I implanted many stents in patients with heart attacks and severe coronary artery disease. I came to realize, however, that I wasn’t really “fixing” heart disease with these procedures and medications because most patients had not altered their lifestyles in any significant way and their risk factors remained the same putting them at very high risk for recurrent events and death. I realized that it was not their fault…that we, the healthcare system had failed them and due to the constraints of our system, the focus wasn’t as strongly focused on their lifestyles. So, I decided to change how I practice cardiology, taking the necessary time to get to the root causes of heart disease, which are all modifiable and very often reversible with lifestyle changes.

What inspired you to write your book?

“I wrote the book, “Your Heart Health is in Your Hands” to enlighten as many people as I can that heart disease is preventable through simple lifestyle choices.” “People need to know what their risk factors are and what they can do to reverse them and prevent heart disease, the number # 1 cause of death in the world.”

“I would like readers to understand that they may be at risk for heart disease (half of all Americans have at least one risk factor) but that the risk can be properly identified and measures taken to prevent the development of heart disease.” “I also share with readers easy lifestyle changes that can readily be incorporated into their lives right away.” “Making healthy choices don’t have to be hard or punitive, taking small but smart steps can have a big impact on your health.”

“My audience is any adult who may be concerned about their heart health. The book will be of interest to you if you have heart disease, a family history of heart disease, high blood pressure, diabetes, metabolic syndrome, high cholesterol, autoimmune disease, and if you smoke, are overweight, sedentary and eat the standard American diet.” “Heart disease is the #1 cause of death in the world. As I mentioned, half of all Americans have at least one risk factor for heart disease.”

We asked Millie Lee if she was planning another book and she responded, “Not yet.”

You can find Millie Lee’s book, everywhere. It will be in Bookstores, and Amazon; there will be a kindle edition as well.

We asked Millie what is one thing you would tell others if they want to write.

“If you think you have something important to share with the world, write and share it. We can all learn from each other.” “For me, the process of writing was not only fun, it was a great opportunity for personal growth and I am eternally grateful to my publisher, Rebecca Hall Gruyter for making the experience an enjoyable one.”

