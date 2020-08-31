Your health in your hands

We have both good and bad memories..good memory makes us happy, bad memory makes us sad. Our bad memories makes us sick, it occupy our brain makes us unhappy. When we lose our happiness, our health become unhealthy. Not only memories, but all the negative emotions like anger, sad, worry, anxious, grudges leads to unhealthy mind and body. Never worry much, stop taking every problem to your brain, just listen through one ear, leave it through another ear, just drop it. When we have all the negative emotions our glands in the body won’t secrets the hormones on right time, thus we’ll have hormonal imbalance and it leads to several health issues. Prevention is better than cure, better avoid all the negative emotions, try to incorporate positive attitude, good thoughts and protect your health. Our health is our wealth.