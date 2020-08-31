Contributor Log In/Sign Up
Thrive Global
Your health in your hands

Every human is the author of his own health or disease - Buddha

The Thrive Global Community welcomes voices from many spheres. We publish pieces written by outside contributors with a wide range of opinions, which don’t necessarily reflect our own. Community stories are not commissioned by our editorial team, and though they are reviewed for adherence to our guidelines, they are submitted in their final form to our open platform. Learn more or join us as a community member!
We have both good and bad memories..good memory makes us happy, bad memory makes us sad. Our bad memories makes us sick, it occupy our brain makes us unhappy. When we lose our happiness, our health become unhealthy. Not only memories, but all the negative emotions like anger, sad, worry, anxious, grudges leads to unhealthy mind and body. Never worry much, stop taking every problem to your brain, just listen through one ear, leave it through another ear, just drop it. When we have all the negative emotions our glands in the body won’t secrets the hormones on right time, thus we’ll have hormonal imbalance and it leads to several health issues. Prevention is better than cure, better avoid all the negative emotions, try to incorporate positive attitude, good thoughts and protect your health. Our health is our wealth.

    Ganga Jp, Motivational Writer , Blogger at Thrive Global

    People look for retreats for themselves, in the country, by the coast, or in the hills . . . There is nowhere that a person can find a more peaceful and trouble-free retreat than in his own mind. . . . So constantly give yourself this retreat, and renew yourself.

    - MARCUS AURELIUS

