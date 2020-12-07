Your Grief is Real.

Given what my life’s work has been about, I like to believe I have enough tools to manage my mindset, even in 2020. I consider it an honor to help others do the same as well. And then my humanity kicks in and I realize my work is never done. My job is to be curious, open and transparent about the work I have to continue to do to learn through challenges.

As we continue to deal with the challenges navigating the pandemic, racial unrest, a never-ending election, the division between us, media – social and otherwise, school and business closures and our increasing impatience with it all, things feel hard.

At least in my world this week, I’m acknowledging how real the fatigue from being flexible, managing my mindset, supporting others, and dealing with the continuity that change presents. We’re all taking our turns it seems.

In any of the groups I lead, we acknowledge whoever may be feeling crazy, crispy or overdone that day. With time to reflect, I find I hit my wall as well.

And it passes. Then it’s my turn to support others as well. I like to think of it as a cloud passing by covering a bright blue, sunny sky. The sky is still there, it’s just covered for the moment. To deny the cloud’s presence is denial.

It will pass. Honor it and know the bright blue, sunny sky is there always. Take your turn, breathe, reflect, write, talk and take a step forward…and keep this handy – it may help reframe what’s happening.