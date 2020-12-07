Contributor Log In/Sign Up
Thrive GlobalThrive Global
Thrive Global
Community//

Your Grief is Real.

Appreciate the Clouds and Watch for the Blue, Sunny Skies to Return

The Thrive Global Community welcomes voices from many spheres on our open platform. We publish pieces as written by outside contributors with a wide range of opinions, which don’t necessarily reflect our own. Community stories are not commissioned by our editorial team and must meet our guidelines prior to being published.
By

Given what my life’s work has been about, I like to believe I have enough tools to manage my mindset, even in 2020. I consider it an honor to help others do the same as well. And then my humanity kicks in and I realize my work is never done. My job is to be curious, open and transparent about the work I have to continue to do to learn through challenges.  

As we continue to deal with the challenges navigating the pandemic, racial unrest, a never-ending election, the division between us, media – social and otherwise, school and business closures and our increasing impatience with it all, things feel hard.  

At least in my world this week, I’m acknowledging how real the fatigue from being flexible, managing my mindset, supporting others, and dealing with the continuity that change presents. We’re all taking our turns it seems. 

In any of the groups I lead, we acknowledge whoever may be feeling crazy, crispy or overdone that day. With time to reflect, I find I hit my wall as well.  

And it passes. Then it’s my turn to support others as well. I like to think of it as a cloud passing by covering a bright blue, sunny sky. The sky is still there, it’s just covered for the moment. To deny the cloud’s presence is denial.  

It will pass. Honor it and know the bright blue, sunny sky is there always. Take your turn, breathe, reflect, write, talk and take a step forward…and keep this handy – it may help reframe what’s happening.

    Sue Hawkes, CEO, Speaker, Best-Selling Author and Entrepreneur

    Sue Hawkes helps CEOs and their leadership teams succeed. As a bestselling author, keynote speaker, Certified EOS Implementer, Certified Business Coach, WPO Chapter Chair, and globally recognized, award-winning seminar leader, Sue brings over twenty-five years of experience to her clients. She is CEO of YESS! and has designed and delivered dynamic, transformational programs for thousands of people. Sue has received numerous awards including the Dream Keeper award recognized by the Governor’s Council for her leadership program, the Regional U.S. Small Business Administration Women in Business Champion of the Year award, the Exemplary Woman of the Community award, WomenVenture’s Unsung Hero award, Women Who Lead from Minnesota Business Magazine, NAWBO Minnesota’s Achieve! Vision Award and named a 2018 Enterprising Woman of the Year. Her most recent book, "Chasing Perfection- Shatter the Illusion; Minimize Self-Doubt & Maximize Success," is available now.

    Share your comments below. Please read our commenting guidelines before posting. If you have a concern about a comment, report it here.

    You might also like...

    Community//

    “Don’t ask others to do anything that you don’t or won’t do yourself” With Jason Hartman & Holly Williams

    by Jason Hartman
    Community//

    Cyndi Walter: “NEVER EVER give up!”

    by Phil La Duke
    Community//

    Why Hope and Happiness Was My Only Choice

    by Kathryn Goetzke

    Sign up for the Thrive Global newsletter

    Will be used in accordance with our privacy policy.

    Thrive Global
    People look for retreats for themselves, in the country, by the coast, or in the hills . . . There is nowhere that a person can find a more peaceful and trouble-free retreat than in his own mind. . . . So constantly give yourself this retreat, and renew yourself.

    - MARCUS AURELIUS

    We use cookies on our site to give you the best experience possible. By continuing to browse the site, you agree to this use. For more information on how we use cookies, see our Privacy Policy.