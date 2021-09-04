Your First Lady

Lady Queens, who is the first lady in your life?

I’ll give you a hint. Go look in the mirror. There she is! That’s right, YOU are the First Lady in your life. If you want to support other ladies, you need to start by lifting yourself up. You can only do this by being present to what’s around you, truly inhabiting your own body, and know in each moment what it is you desire. Too often, you listen to what other people desire and rate their needs higher than your own.

Savannah: I love lifting and encouraging others to live their dreams, and I have been the Queen of supporting my fellow ladies. However, what I failed to realise for many years is that I was neglecting my own desires.

Rather than living from a place of desiring what I wanted to create, I was focusing on what others needed. To be honest, I’m uncertain that I even knew what it was I wanted to create — I had very few wants. That all changed once I slowed down and started listening properly, really paying attention to what my hopes and dreams for my life were. Once I did, my sacred desires for my life, my body, and the pace at which I live started to become deliciously clear.

After already having been on a journey of self-exploration for about six years, I read Pussy: A Reclamation in 2017. This idea that a part of my body could guide my next step blew my mind, in the best possible way. My Pussy took over and my mind took a backseat. My Pussy was clever, wise, and she sent me down paths that I would have otherwise avoided. By listening to her wisdom, my dreams and desires came to life in a way unlike anything I’ve ever experienced.

My fellow Queens, this is about listening to and honouring your sacred desires, feelings, and emotions. Going deeper into your juicy, delicious feminine power, you develop the ability to recognise and follow the intuitive nudges that can be easy to miss. In doing so, you truly become the First Lady in your life.

Take a moment and focus on your heart, your head, and your womb space — settle in and be present in your beautiful body. Even if you are adept at knowing how you feel and are tuned in to your emotions, this deeper listening in a more profound experience that anything you’ve likely done before.

Even if you’ve already done a lot of spiritually-focused work on your feelings and emotions, keep a curious child-like sense of curiosity and stay open to this experience, as you connect deeper with your sacred Queenly powers and your Pussy.

Journal on the following questions:

How often do you allow yourself to be open, honest, and vulnerable and share your emotions with those around you?

Do you make sure to take time each day to check in on our emotional wellbeing, even when things are going fine?

Are you being honest with yourself about your desires?

Teany: As a kid, I learned from my mother to ignore my desires. I love her dearly, but she had something I call ‘busyness’syndrome — something that unfortunately society approves since busy often equates to success.

On top of that, being a woman from a poor background in a third world country who was unable to speak English yet created a perfect storm for an extremely hard-working woman with no connection to her sacred desires. With this example, I learned that the way to be successful and happy in life was to think and do more to get what I wanted in life, without feeling into my desires.

I had no idea that I was headed for serious burnout, which happened in 2008. I’ll never forget the intense mind/body/spirit experience of being in pain in every possible way, with no idea why. But by getting into holistic practices like chiropractic and massage to reconnect to my body, and meditation and coaching to come back to presence, I found my way back to exploring what I truly desired.

Loving my body, dropping into her and being present with her has been such a journey, and aside from that pivotal point, I knew that there was more to life that how society tells us we’re supposed to live.

You, Lady Queen, have an untapped source of magic, which you can see in your beautiful, complex female body and your sacred feminine wisdom. By connecting to your pleasure, you being the next level of understanding your body, finding and tapping into your potential and becoming a magnet for whatever you desire. And tapping into that potential is pure FIRE, my Queen!!

Ask yourself today: How can you tap into your own delicious potential? What can you do to support and nurture yourself, and connect to your sacred Queenly wisdom?