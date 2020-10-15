Your Eyes…

It took me so long to realize

Serenity beyond your jaded eyes

Hidden purity within your soul

Up and down, lost at goal

Telling your heart shrouded lies

Misguiding your mind’s imagined ties

A halo adorned in wreckless reverse

Wisdom bloomed from failed perverse

It took me so long to realize

Serenity through your open eyes

Found purity within a loving soul

To and fro, joyous cajole

Freeing your hearts hidden cries

Guiding your mind, freedom flies

A halo adorned in releasing treason

Wisdom blooms, presence in season

Katherine Tran