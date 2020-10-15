Your Eyes…

Contributor Log In/Sign Up
It took me so long to realize
Serenity beyond your jaded eyes
Hidden purity within your soul
Up and down, lost at goal
Telling your heart shrouded lies
Misguiding your mind’s imagined ties
A halo adorned in wreckless reverse
Wisdom bloomed from failed perverse

It took me so long to realize
Serenity through your open eyes
Found purity within a loving soul
To and fro, joyous cajole
Freeing your hearts hidden cries
Guiding your mind, freedom flies
A halo adorned in releasing treason
Wisdom blooms, presence in season

Katherine Tran

Katherine Tran, The Self Care Queen at Thrive Global

I am a Transformation Coach from Sunny Isles Beach, Florida.

I focus on behavioral habit change with updating self limiting beliefs to clear subconscious blocks.

I have a passion for writing based on the school of life and an unquenchable thirst as a seeker of knowledge.

My writing is based on my personal journey through shadow work.

The transformational journey through darkness to light within.

I just released my new book, "Within Her Sound in Silence"

Are you ready for a transformational journey within??

👇👇👇👇

https://www.amazon.com/dp/B08J3YYDSK/ref=cm_sw_em_r_mt_dp_dX1zFbHJMFBKV

