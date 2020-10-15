Your Eyes…

It took me so long to realize
Serenity beyond your jaded eyes
Hidden purity within your soul
Up and down, lost at goal
Telling your heart shrouded lies
Misguiding your mind’s imagined ties
A halo adorned in wreckless reverse
Wisdom bloomed from failed perverse
It took me so long to realize
Serenity through your open eyes
Found purity within a loving soul
To and fro, joyous cajole
Freeing your hearts hidden cries
Guiding your mind, freedom flies
A halo adorned in releasing treason
Wisdom blooms, presence in season
Katherine Tran