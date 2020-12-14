Contributor Log In/Sign Up
Your End of Year Reflection Tool – a gift from me

We are just about to say goodbye to 2020. Many would say, ‘good riddance’. It’s been epic. And yet, there is much to savour and be grateful for, if we choose to look there. My annual End of Year Reflection tool is now ready for your downtime over the holiday break. Enjoy!

Every year since 2002, I have undertaken an end of year reflection and new year planning ritual. I have shared these questions and frameworks with blog readers every year. Many readers have told me how much they appreciate and enjoy the tool.

This is a time like no other that any of us may have experienced (with the exception of a handful of centenarians). It’s a moment in time worthy of a pause and review. We can make sense of 2020 beyond merely calling it a swear word.

Here is my downloadable gift for you (no opt-in required) so you may take a few moments as we wind up 2020 and step into the new year, all fresh and shiny.

ENJOY!

Zoë

Zoe Routh

Zoë Routh is a leadership mentor and speaker. English-born, Canadian-raised, Australian-adopted, Outdoor Adventurist and Experiential Educator, Truth Teller, Learner, Cancer Dancer, One-Time Belly Dancer, Aspiring Telemark Skiier, Slayer of Dragons, Mother of Chickens.

From the wild rivers of northern Ontario to the remote regions of Australia, Zoe has spent the last thirty years showing people how to work better together.

She is obsessed with assisting leaders to be truth-tellers and stand strong with their own voice. Her programs in truth-telling with leaders and teams develop robust relationships and assist in navigating uncertain change. Her high impact leadership learning adventures take place indoors and outdoors in spectacular settings.

With over 30 years experience developing leaders, she has published three books: Composure: How Centered Leaders Make the Biggest Impact, Moments: Leadership when it matters most, and Loyalty: Stop unwanted staff turnover, boost engagement, and create lifelong advocates.

