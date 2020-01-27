Contributor Log In/Sign Up
Thrive GlobalThrive Global
Thrive Global
Community//

Your Diet And Mental Health

Ever wonder if what you eat has a direct effect on how you feel? Well, research suggests what we eat has a direct effect on how we feel and our energy levels. Learn more in this article from Ludmila Aramian, board-certified psychiatrist based in New York

By

As the common saying goes “you are what you eat.” Thankfully, consumers now are more conscious of what they consume. With the increase of mental health awareness, consumers are analyzing how their diet affects their mental health. While food companies are swaying towards informing all of us the positive effects of vitamins and supplements, there still is not enough research done to say with certainty that what you eat has a direct effect on your mental health. Recently, there has been evidence from a group of researchers showing that simple changes in our diet could change countless lives from a physical state to a mental state. Here’s how your eating lifestyle affects your mental health. 

How food affects your mood: 

A hormone that is potent and important to your normal functions is serotonin. Serotonin is shown to regulate sleep, appetite, and mediate moods. Serotonin occurs naturally in your gut, which is littered with millions of other neurons. These neurons not only help with your digestion, but also lead your emotions. The types of emotions you feel are based on the amount of “good” bacteria that are in your intestines. The good bacteria guard the lining of your gut and fight off toxins and “bad” bacteria by limiting inflammation. Good bacteria also allow you to intake more nutrients from the foods you eat and start neural passages that go from the gut directly to the brain. 

Research shows that there is a wealth of benefits when people take a probiotic supplement. Those benefits include reduced anxiety, reduced stress, and improvement of mental outlook compared to individuals who did not consume probiotics. Individuals who also have a diet with high consumptions of fruits, vegetables, unrefined grains, and seafood are shown to have reduced the risk of depression of 25-35%. These diets also eliminated processed, refined foods and reduce the consumption of meats and dairy. What does this all mean? Good bacteria is shown to have an impact on what your gastrointestinal tract consumes and absorbs. Furthermore, the level of inflammation decreases in your body, which directly affects your mood and energy level. To feel good with your mental health, research suggests it all starts in the gut and ensuring you have a good amount of “good” bacteria. 

Ludmila Aramian MD, Consultation Liason at Stony Brook University Medical Center

For as long as she can remember, Ludmila Aramian, MD has wanted to help others. At first, this path came into being when she determined she wanted to practice medicine, and her purpose only became clearer as she entered the study of psychology during her years at Adelphi University. Since then, Ludmila earned her Doctorate of Medicine from American University of Antigua and completed her psychiatry fellowship at Richmond University Medical Center. Alongside her career, Ludmila Aramian, MD is passionate about general wellness, especially as it relates to nourishing the body and mind, eating well, and the like. To learn more about Ludmila and her interests, be sure to visit her website!

The Thrive Global Community welcomes voices from many spheres. We publish pieces written by outside contributors with a wide range of opinions, which don’t necessarily reflect our own. Learn more or join us as a community member!
Share your comments below. Please read our commenting guidelines before posting. If you have a concern about a comment, report it here.

You might also like...

Illustration by: Getty Images, featuring photograph from Lorenzo Antonucci.
Community//

How Your Food Can Affect Your Mental Health

by Kiran Nijjer
Community//

Why your diet and exercise choices effect more than your physical health

by Nicole Feneli, RD, CSSD
Community//

How Diet Affects Mental Well-Being and Productivity

by Derek Lotts

Sign up for the Thrive Global newsletter

Will be used in accordance with our privacy policy.

Thrive Global
People look for retreats for themselves, in the country, by the coast, or in the hills . . . There is nowhere that a person can find a more peaceful and trouble-free retreat than in his own mind. . . . So constantly give yourself this retreat, and renew yourself.

- MARCUS AURELIUS

We use cookies on our site to give you the best experience possible. By continuing to browse the site, you agree to this use. For more information on how we use cookies, see our Privacy Policy.