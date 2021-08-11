Your Delicious Cycle, Pt 2

Last post, you learned all about the Spring and Summer of your cycle.

This time, let’s go into what you can expect in the Autumn and Winter of your cycle. Much like actual Autumn and Winter, at this part of your cycle you’ll probably want to be most laid back and go within. It’s the cozy-time part of the month.

Scientific name: Luteal Phase

Season: Fall/ Autumn

Feeling: Inspiration and Self-love

The luteal phase is commonly given the name ‘pre-menstrual syndrome’.

In your body:

Your energy naturally dips during this phase, and you tend to physically withdraw, or at least feel like you want to hibernate. Try gentler, less strenuous forms of exercise such as Yoga, walks, and Pilates at this time. Your body may crave warmer, comforting foods, so choose healthy options, instead of sugar and fats, and ensure high intake of fibre to support the body’s functions. And good quality chocolate, obviously!

In your heart:

You’ll experience a slower, more relaxed temperament as progesterone levels decrease in your body. This is the perfect time to prioritise self-care: be comfortable, rest and curl up with a book, take long baths and not force yourself to be physically or socially active if your body and mind prefer to be still. You might find yourself re-arranging furniture or beautifying your home, as your desire to nest increases during the luteal phase. This is the time to be cosy.

In your mind:

Your attention to detail and awareness are enhanced during this phase. You might also get anxious and fidgety during this time, especially in the second half of this phase. The build-up of the uterine lining causes a feeling of ‘gettingthings over with’, so it’s a great idea to channel this energy and use it as a Queenly superpower. Use this time to complete activities that require an attention to detail and problem-solving skills, such as spreadsheets, bill payments, organizing filing cabinets, running sales figures, etc.

Scientific name: Menstrual Phase

Season: Winter

Feeling: Release, Renewal and Reflection

In your body:

As your body begins shedding the uterine lining, you’ll notice a decrease in physical energy. Like the latter half of the luteal phase, this is a great time to rest and indulge in gentler, softer forms of exercise like stretching and walking. To nourish your body at this time, it’s best to have nutrient-dense, low-glycaemic and easy-to-digest foods and drinks like khichadi (an Anglo-Indian dish made with rice, good fats and spices), stews, soups and herbal teas.

In your heart:

There is equal communication between your left and right brain, providing easy access to your intuition during menstruation (or the dark moon part of your cycle). You may feel extra psychic and tuned in. A deep release (physicallyand energetically), introspection, and letting go occurs during this phase. This is a time for resting, reviewing, processing, setting intentions, and visualizing the Queenly life you want to create. Get clarity during this time by writing in a journal. This phase often brings a desire to stay indoors and get some solo time.

In your mind:

Ask yourself, ‘What thoughts, items and decisions are not serving me well?’ Perhaps it’s time to let go of anything that’s holding you back. The menstrual phase offers great opportunities to reflect and release anything that is no longer serving you, both at work and home. Reviewing projects and employee performance, re-evaluating proposals and ventures happen more naturally during this phase than other phases.

Many women have noticed that they feel an urge to organize their homes or workspaces, cleaning out their closets — and their lives — on the few days before and the first day or two of their periods. Your natural biological cleansing is accompanied by a psychological cleansing as well.

Society is not nearly as keen on the Autumn/Winter phases as it is on the Spring phase. During these phases, you turn more inward, preparing to develop or give birth to something that comes from deep within yourself. We have been taught to judge our premenstrual energy, emotions, and inward mood as ‘bad’ and ‘unproductive’, rather than see the beauty, wisdom and truth that can come from slowing down and reflecting.

These cycles are so symbolic of the cycles of your life and how to honour each phase for what it brings and its values even as you age.

Queens, it’s time to start slowing down and honouring yourself in each phase of your cycle and recognising it for the gifts it bestows! Once you do this, your cycles truly will go from vicious to delicious!!