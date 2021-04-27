Contributor Log In/Sign Up
Your Daily Bread

The Thrive Global Community welcomes voices from many spheres on our open platform. We publish pieces as written by outside contributors with a wide range of opinions, which don’t necessarily reflect our own. Community stories are not commissioned by our editorial team and must meet our guidelines prior to being published.
By

Give us this day our daily bread.

Many will recognize these words from what’s called “The Lord’s Prayer”. It’s just one part of a prayer that’s simple, yet it encoumpasses all our human needs.

It’s easy to take a commonly known piece of scripture and recite it without really digging down enough to know it and live it.

Give us this day our daily bread. Matthew 6:11

You’ll have everything you need for today.

I don’t read or recite the line as a pleading for what I need today. I read it as an assurance that the loving source that created and sustains us all will provide exactly what we need for today.

It’s the ego that wants more, more, more. The ego wants to control the situation and dictate outcomes. It’s afraid and doubts and worries that we won’t have enough.

Instead, rest in the assurance that just the right supply, sustenance, people, opportunity, strength, support, answers, and outcomes will show up today. Then, exactly what you need will show up tomorrow as well.

Dr. Christine Bradstreet, Transformation Consultant and Inspirational Author

Dr. Christine Bradstreet is a renowned transformation specialist, an inspirational author, and a health and wellness expert. Through her teachings, people learn to create more of what they want in their lives - more health and wellness in their bodies, minds, and spirits. When she's not writing, she offers workshops and lectures, and she works individually with clients to promote healing in their lives. Visit her at www.christinebradstreet.com.

