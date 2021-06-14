Contributor Log In/Sign Up
Your Career is Like a Tomato

You have to pick the right time

Timing is everything

Should these tomatoes stay to ripen fully on the vine, or should they be picked right now?

Our career dilemmas can be quite similar.  High performers, by nature, wrestle with the fundamental dilemmas of: what-if and is-now-the-right-time?

Do these sound familiar: 

  • Everyone knows me as an expert in X, but I want to do Y. (Remember, a tomato is a vegetable to some and a fruit to others.)
  • I’m pretty content where I am right now.  Should I explore new job opportunities to test my market value?
  • Should I stay in my current role hoping for promotion this year, or do I take the new interesting offer I just got?
  • Should I take the offer I have right now, or wait for something more perfect to come along?
  • Can I take a leave of absence without stunting my career?
  • Do I need to stay in this function/industry where I’m an expert, or can I be relevant in other areas where I have an interest in growing?
  • I don’t want to change companies, but that seems the fastest way to progress my responsibilities and pay.

Your career is like a tomato.  You have to pick the right time.

    Donna Peters, Career Coach & Podcast Host at The Me-Suite

    Donna Peters, a retired Management Consulting Partner, is a certified Executive Coach and founder of The Me-Suite.  The Me-Suite provides career coaching and leadership development services to executives and high-potential talent who strive to be both career-oriented and life-minded.  We help people lead their lives with more purpose, planning and power--like C-Suites lead the companies we most admire. The Me-Suite advises on personal development, business coaching and organizational effectiveness topics through one-on-one coaching, speaking, academia and workshops.  Listen to The Me-Suite Podcast, finalist for both Best Business Podcast and People's Choice Award 2020.  Available on all apps.

