Your Brain Performs at its Best When You Feed it Your Best

Some of the most popular foods can cause you to have trouble thinking and performing.
How can we best feed our brain to get the most out of it? The answer is by eating sufficient fats, protein, antioxidants, carbs, minerals, and vitamins. But how much of each? Our brain is 90% fat. Therefore, our consumption of fat is crucial to a healthy brain and is what allows our brain to stay fresh, soft, and happy.
The animal fat we’re looking for is cold-pressed cod liver oil.
Protein
To our brain and body, protein is protein. What matters really is the amount we have in every meal. A good amount of protein would be the size of the palm of your hand, a larger hand, a larger amount of protein.
Minerals
Look for magnesium! We can find magnesium in cacao. Raw cacao powder is an amazing source of magnesium.
Cacao
- is healthy and tasty
- strengthens our central nervous system
- calms down our brain because it has tryptophan
- increases the number of neurotransmitters in our brain, helping us to stay on task and focused
Vitamins
Vitamin D – cod liver oil and krill oil
Vitamin C – prevents our cells from oxidation, helping our cells stay younger longer
Vitamin B – straight brain food: buckwheat, quinoa, avocado, broccoli
Vitamin E – fats prevent inflammation and heart disease.
essential oils have lots of this
Water
Water keeps the brain soft and flexible, which is vital for the neuroplasticity of our brain. Neuroplasticity is the capacity of the brain to recover from almost any damage.
Movement
Exercise mindfully helps to keep a positive mindset and healthy routine.
Zzzzz
Last but not the less is a good night of sleep. Our brain and body need good rest, 8 hours is ideal. Go to bed before 10 pm to ensure cell renewal and restoring time
When you think of fat, what food did you picture in your mind?
I want to encourage you to think about good plant-based fats such as:
- Coconut oil
- Olive oil
- Avocado
- Flaxseed oil
These are the fats your brain thrives off of.
There is only one animal fat that does make the list of good fats, can you guess what it is?