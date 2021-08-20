Your Brain Performs at its Best When You Feed it Your Best

Some of the most popular foods can cause you to have trouble thinking and performing.

How can we best feed our brain to get the most out of it? The answer is by eating sufficient fats, protein, antioxidants, carbs, minerals, and vitamins. But how much of each? Our brain is 90% fat. Therefore, our consumption of fat is crucial to a healthy brain and is what allows our brain to stay fresh, soft, and happy.

The animal fat we’re looking for is cold-pressed cod liver oil.

Protein

To our brain and body, protein is protein. What matters really is the amount we have in every meal. A good amount of protein would be the size of the palm of your hand, a larger hand, a larger amount of protein.

Minerals

Look for magnesium! We can find magnesium in cacao. Raw cacao powder is an amazing source of magnesium.

Cacao

is healthy and tasty

strengthens our central nervous system

calms down our brain because it has tryptophan

increases the number of neurotransmitters in our brain, helping us to stay on task and focused

Vitamins

Vitamin D – cod liver oil and krill oil

Vitamin C – prevents our cells from oxidation, helping our cells stay younger longer

Vitamin B – straight brain food: buckwheat, quinoa, avocado, broccoli

Vitamin E – fats prevent inflammation and heart disease.

essential oils have lots of this

Water

Water keeps the brain soft and flexible, which is vital for the neuroplasticity of our brain. Neuroplasticity is the capacity of the brain to recover from almost any damage.

Movement

Exercise mindfully helps to keep a positive mindset and healthy routine.

Zzzzz

Last but not the less is a good night of sleep. Our brain and body need good rest, 8 hours is ideal. Go to bed before 10 pm to ensure cell renewal and restoring time

When you think of fat, what food did you picture in your mind?

I want to encourage you to think about good plant-based fats such as:

Coconut oil

Olive oil

Avocado

Flaxseed oil

These are the fats your brain thrives off of.

There is only one animal fat that does make the list of good fats, can you guess what it is?