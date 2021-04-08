Contributor Log In/Sign Up
Your brain can be tricked into happiness

The Thrive Global Community welcomes voices from many spheres on our open platform. We publish pieces as written by outside contributors with a wide range of opinions, which don’t necessarily reflect our own. Community stories are not commissioned by our editorial team and must meet our guidelines prior to being published.
By

The brain creates constantly new cells, it is your responsibility to use them in the right vibration.

Everyone wants to be happy, no question about it. Some people don’t seems to find their way to happiness and other people seems to always be happy. Why does happiness seems so difficult for some of us and so easy for others? Stick with me here, it’s worth it.

When I was married to my son’s father, that was for almost 10 years, I was terribly unhappy. I was in a very abusive marriage and I stayed in it for this long, I was unhappy and I couldn’t see a way out. The point is, during all that unhappy time I always felt everyone else was unhappy too. I even thought people were faking happiness but indoors they weren’t.

Needless to say I was totally wrong. I was unhappy and my brain made me believe the rest of the world was too. The strong force of survival kicks in when we are stressed at any level. Survival also wants you to belong and for that your brain creates a very complex chemistry to trick, not only your brain also your mind. This phenomenon makes the unhappiness barrable, it made me feel I belonged. Of course thought is involved, you want to survive so you believe it, your reptilian brain believes it, your subconscious mind believes it and you are even capable of making others believe that you are okay. All of this happens when our brain chemistry is so dominated by cortisol and serotonin and dopamine are basically absent. At this point we learned how to ignore the fact we are terribly unhappy.

Now here is the good news,  if you ever felt this way, you can totally undo it! Creating new happy brain cells to replace the unhappy cells is not only doable, it is fun! Here is the potion:

  • Laugh everyday at least once (big teary laugh)
  • Hug your loved ones or your pets
  • Exercise at least 30 minutes everyday
  • Go the bed before 10pm
  • Listen to music
  • Talk to a friend
  • Have sex, lots of it!
  • Eat clean food
  • Drink 40oz water
  • Love, love, love everything you do

If you can practice at least 3 of these I can assure you, your brain is going to transform into a bundle of joy and it will leave the murky atmosphere unhappiness so behind that you won’t be able to see it. 

Try it!  What do you have to lose?

    Gemi Bertran, CEO/Founder at Nourish the Brain Institute

    Share your comments below. Please read our commenting guidelines before posting. If you have a concern about a comment, report it here.

