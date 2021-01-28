Youngest Digital Entrepreneur In India Hunter Prince Khalid

- Hunter Prince Khalid from Madhubani, Bihar tops this list and excels even beyond his limits by imprinting his name in the elite list of digital marketing entrepreneurs of India, aiming to also make a name globally.
- With sound skills in technology and digital marketing he has brought a revolution in Digital En-trepreneurship.
- Mixing his tal-ents of creativity and innovation in digital marketing with his love and passion for his work together has given Khalid Babu an individual successful path for him to create more such successful feats in his life.
- Hunter Prince Khalid is an 17-year-old young boy from madhubani bihar.
- In just a matter of few years, Khalid Babu drew a success graph for all his clients and have helped them turn from ordinary to extraordinary names and brands in the industry. Along with his host of varied digital marketing strategies that include innovative planning, tactics, techniques, strategies for lead.
- Digital Marketing is an excellent topic for today.
- At the present time, we have ample resources so we should use them and that too in correct manner, says Khalid. When asked about facing negative people and thoughts, his reaction was ac-knowledgeable, he simply said that his success mantra has always been “Do not react”, just keep doing your work and move forward in life.
- Digital Marketing is an excellent topic for today.
- He started working towards his passion at a very early age and is balancing his studies along with his work life. If you are stuck somewhere and confused about how to take things further, he is the one whom you should take inspiration from!
- unique marketing strategies and customer dealing etiquettes, he has come across various people from the entertainment industry and some huge corporate companies. Karan focuses on content quality being a Content Creator. He aims at creating creative content that is visually appealing and quality-driven. As online presence is the key to any business, brand or an artist to survive the present and in the coming future.
- Khalid is making his presence felt in all the above domains.
- KHALID started working at a very young age of 14 when most of the people of his age group were still figuring out what to do in life. Started as a freelancer KHALID hit big very quickly in the field of digital world. Started as a freelancer KHALID worked too hard and made a very good network in very short period of time. Khalid’s client list includes television artists, music labels, youtubers, tik tokers, etc.