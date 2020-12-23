Young Entrepreneurs Need to Delegate and Stay Carefree to Invent and Innovate

When he says he gets at least 5-6 hours of uninterrupted “deep work” each day, I know Hannes Rydell must have a way to deal with burnout at the office. The 21-year-old CEO has two companies to run, connections to nurture, and a future to plan.

His first company, DropInGolf Sweden AB, services more than 15,000 users and requires him to be actively involved with day-to-day activities. Although he has a team, Hannes relies on other techniques like limiting the time he spends in meetings, on the phone, and on other mundane tasks to avoid spending too much time in the office. Delegating and having a carefree attitude helps him work at an optimal level.

Get a Team: You Can’t Accomplish Everything by Yourself

If there is one thing inventors and innovators have in common, it might be the propensity to work alone.

Hannes has successfully built two companies from the ground up, in just three years. Although he wishes he knew how important it is to have a team working with you, the young entrepreneur has no regrets. He seems to have almost been caught up in the same extreme self-dedication observable in his mentors. Hannes looks up to Elon Musk and Nikola Tesla for inspiration.

His favorite quote is:

“I do not think there is any thrill that can go through the human heart like that felt by the inventor as he sees some creation of the brain unfolding to success . . . Such emotions make a man forget food, sleep, friends, love, everything.”

― Nikola Tesla

However, Hannes knows better than his secluded mentor to get a team. He even admits that “almost all success has come from getting the right people to listen to me. I believe that the skill of getting other people to buy into your ideas is the most valuable of all as an entrepreneur, and so far, I’ve been pretty good at it.”

Stay Carefree Like Elon Musk

As strange as it may sound, Hannes believes that business is not meant to be taken too seriously. He treats entrepreneurship with the same nonchalance as his other mentor, Elon Musk. “I would suggest that you go with the carefree strategy of previously mentioned Elon Musk. Entrepreneurship has no guarantees, and there are a million things that could go wrong or be lost. If you can let go of the fear of losing these things, you´ll be able to have a much lighter vibe in everyday life,” Hannes says.

Leverage Youth to Excel Anywhere

Hannes Rydell is an innovator and proponent of teamwork as a solution to burnout as experienced by serial entrepreneurs. He also advocates for a casual, everyday outlook on life. Taking it easy helps to take the mind off less important undertakings. The resulting peace of mind enables young entrepreneurs and innovators to learn what investors are looking for and how to present their ideas to the right people.

According to Hannes, “if you´re able to do this at a young age, your potential of building a strong network in the business world is limitless. This is why I talk about your young age being the biggest advantage that you have if you know how to position yourself in the right way.”

Through his program, Startup Rocket Academy, Hannes passes on his self-acquired knowledge and helps young entrepreneurs avoid burnout on their way to success.