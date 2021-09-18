Young Bombs: “Know your audience”

Know your audience. It’s great to take creative risks but don’t forget what your fans love about you. Although we’re super proud of the majority of our remixes, there are a few that we wish could be erased from history because they don’t really capture our sound and we can’t play them live. Now when we’re working on a track, we ask ourselves, “Will this work in our set?” and if it will, then we know we’re on the right path.

As a part of our series about rising music stars, I had the distinct pleasure of interviewing Young Bombs.

Young Bombs has recently made the bold leap from sought-after remixers to artists. That leap remains driven by personal and creative chemistry forged way back in the Vancouver high school where they became best friends. With nearly 100 million streams in four years, the duo of Martin and Tristan cooked up 45 remixes by 2018. Along the way, they lent their talents to everyone from Nick Jonas, Selena Gomez, and Lady Gaga to Billie Eilish, Post Malone, Khalid, and Bazzi. In addition, they attracted the support of Tiësto, Oliver Heldens, and Don Diablo. Simultaneously, they graced the stages of blockbuster festivals such as Lollapalooza, Firefly Music Festival, and the Billboard Hot 100 Festival. Not to mention, Young Bombs supported The Chainsmokers, Galantis, R3hab, and Adventure Club on tour around the globe and launched a coveted residency at Drai’s Beachclub in Las Vegas.

Thank you so much for joining us in this interview series! Can you tell us the story of how you grew up?

We grew up in North Vancouver, BC, Canada and met around high school. During those years we played in bands together and bonded over a mutual love for punk rock. As time went on, we fell in love with other genres like indie-rock then eventually, dance music.

Can you share a story with us about what brought you to this specific career path?

A big turning point was during a trip to Montreal. We were both living in different cities at the time and hadn’t seen each other in almost a year. Reconnecting in Montreal, we spent the entire trip listening to Alesso’s “BBC Essential Mix” and caught a Tim Mason show in the city. After that trip, we caught the dance music bug and knew we wanted to create our own tracks and remixes.

Can you tell us the most interesting story that happened to you since you began your career?

One of the craziest moments for us was when we finished the instrumental for our track, ‘Better Day’. Our dream was to get Aloe Blacc to sing it because we were huge fans of the work he did with Avicii but never thought it could come to fruition. One day, our former A&R got in a meeting with Aloe Blacc’s manager and played him the song. His manager immediately called Aloe and played him the song over the phone, to which Aloe replied, “I want to cut this song tomorrow.” When we got the news, we completely lost our shit and booked a flight to LA to record his vocals. He was such a pleasure to work with and the song came out great!

Can you share a story about the funniest mistake you made when you were first starting? Can you tell us what lesson you learned from that?

During one of our earlier shows in Washington, DC, Martin jumped up on the table next to the CDJs. Getting the crowd hyped up, he yelled, “3–2–1-JUMP,” and launched off the table into the air. Little did he know, the CDJ cable had wrapped around his ankle and went flying off the table with him, cutting all the music in the club. The promoter frantically jumped on stage as he and Martin tried to reconnect everything. Meanwhile, as the crowd stood there in silence and disbelief, Tristan grabbed a microphone and got the crowd to start a chant in an attempt to distract them from the catastrophe that was happening on stage. Luckily, not ONLY did the CDJ still work — not ONLY did Martin get the music back up and running — but he actually continued the track from the exact same point where it had been cut out. We don’t believe in divine intervention but if we did, this was the moment of proof.

What are some of the most interesting or exciting projects you are working on now?

For those who haven’t seen the TikToks we posted, we uploaded the ‘Summer in Brooklyn’ instrumental not even a week ago in hopes that someone would duet it. Jordy, who is one of the best upcoming artists in the game, did a duet and completely nailed the exact vibe we were looking for. We shot him a message and asked him to cut the vocals in a studio in LA, which he did, and just like that, the track was born. It’s a song that makes you want to relive the best nights of summer and so we felt it was the perfect time to release it in the month of August.

We are very interested in diversity in the entertainment industry. Can you share three reasons with our readers about why you think it’s important to have diversity represented in film and television? How can that potentially affect our culture?

Well for starters, it goes without saying that we wouldn’t even be doing this if it weren’t for the African-American and LGBTQ+ communities. House music began in Chicago in these communities and has now grown into what it is today. We’re grateful to all these artists who paved the way and put this music on the map because it’s changed so many people’s lives. With that being said, one of the beautiful things about the dance community is that there’s no tolerance for hate of any kind. At a rave, festival, club, etc. you can express yourself free of judgment and we’ve been fortunate to meet so many amazing people at our own shows as well.

So much modern house music nowadays carries influence from cultures all over the world. Look at Brazilian bass, which popped off a few years ago. We’re still hearing those bass sounds everywhere and guys like ALOK really popularized that sound. The scene is always richer when new sounds from different parts of the world grow in popularity.

We’ve also been very lucky to work with a wide range of artists. Jordy, for example, is not only an unreal singer-songwriter but has built a huge following on both social media and in the LGBTQ+ community. He writes with such vulnerability about his life and experiences that his fans feel a strong connection to him. It’s really amazing.

What are your “5 things I wish someone told me when I first started” and why. Please share a story or example for each.

Eat clean and exercise regularly because when you’re on the road playing live, you don’t want to be that guy who’s gasping for air on stage and feeling like shit. This goes for life in general but pays huge dividends when touring and performing. Know your audience. It’s great to take creative risks but don’t forget what your fans love about you. Although we’re super proud of the majority of our remixes, there are a few that we wish could be erased from history because they don’t really capture our sound and we can’t play them live. Now when we’re working on a track, we ask ourselves, “Will this work in our set?” and if it will, then we know we’re on the right path. Find yourself the right team. Our career was pretty much non-existent until we found our managers who have been with us from the beginning. After our early band days, we were making music under different pseudonyms and had a hard time sticking to a style or direction. Having someone help guide your career and make the right choices is key. YouTube tutorials can teach you anything so watch them! Again going back to our early days, we were always making songs but they never sounded professional because we didn’t fully understand the technical side of music production and engineering. The amount of techniques we’ve learned from watching YouTube videos over the years is uncountable at this point and we still continue to learn new things! Lastly, remember to have fun. It’s easy to get discouraged when things don’t pan out the way you imagined and sometimes you can forget why you even started making music in the first place. Take a step back and think about what it is that you’re doing and why you love it!

Which tips would you recommend to your colleagues in your industry to help them to thrive and not “burn out”?

It’s about finding the right balance of working hard yet not being too critical towards yourself. For us, we’ve always had a hard work ethic but especially in the past, we were very critical of our work and would often not even show people our music. What we’ve learned is to make a song to the best of our ability and then to just release it. It sounds simple but in doing so, you never know how people are going to react. A song you may think is terrible can turn out to be a song every one of your fans loves, and vice versa. It’s hard to not overthink but it really can hinder your creativity so practice “not giving a fuck” and it’ll get easier.

You are a person of enormous influence. If you could inspire a movement that would bring the most amount of good to the most amount of people, what would that be? You never know what your idea can trigger. 🙂

For me (Tristan), social media has made me aware of how much animal cruelty goes on in the world. As a dog and cat parent, it enrages me how some human beings treat animals and I’d like to bring more awareness to the world through some sort of education. Karmagawa is one of my favorite charities and Instagram pages because not only do they raise money and awareness for animals in need. Although I share as much as I can through my personal Instagram stories, I’d like to somehow be involved more.

For me (Martin), as a soon-to-be father, it absolutely breaks my heart thinking of how many kids around the world are living in “food insecure homes”. I read a stat the other day that said there were 13 million children in the US alone that don’t have enough food to lead a healthy life. I have a sponsored daughter in Haiti, and it’s amazing seeing her grow up and just how grateful she is for our help. If everyone that has enough resources could do the same, we’d be in a much better place!

None of us are able to achieve success without some help along the way. Is there a particular person who you are grateful towards who helped get you to where you are? Can you share a story about that?

When it comes down to it, our parents have always been the most supportive people we know. Never did we feel pressure to “get a real job”. They saw our passion for music and always believed in us. Even when we were playing in bands back when we were teens, they’d come to every show and help us sell merch and everything. We’re very grateful for that.

Can you please give us your favorite “Life Lesson Quote”? Can you share how that was relevant to you in your life?

There’s this Will Smith compilation on YouTube of inspiring quotes we used to watch all the time to keep us motivated. A quote that comes to mind from him is:

“You don’t set out to build a wall. You say, ‘I’m gonna lay this brick as perfectly as a brick can be laid,’ and you do that every single day and soon you have a wall.”

That quote has probably helped keep us going probably more than we realize. It’s easy to not try or to give up at something when it seems too hard to achieve but if you work on your craft one day at a time, piece by piece, eventually you can achieve whatever it is you’re aiming for.

Is there a person in the world, or in the US whom you would love to have a private breakfast or lunch with, and why? He or she might just see this, especially if we tag them. 🙂

Probably Larry David even though he’d probably hate being there, which is why it would be hilarious. Why? He’s a genius.

How can our readers follow you online?

We’re on pretty much every social media platform with the handle @youngbombs.

This was very meaningful, thank you so much! We wish you continued success!

Thanks for having us!