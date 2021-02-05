Contributor Log In/Sign Up
Thrive GlobalThrive Global
Thrive Global
Community//

Young Black Woman Shares An Aspect Of “Be Careful What You Wish For” That Hadn’t Occurred To Me

Dating 101

The Thrive Global Community welcomes voices from many spheres on our open platform. We publish pieces as written by outside contributors with a wide range of opinions, which don’t necessarily reflect our own. Community stories are not commissioned by our editorial team and must meet our guidelines prior to being published.
By

I wanted to honor Black History Month and Valentine’s Day by sharing a review by Ria Vanessa Caliste that truly surprised me.  Why did it surprise me?

Simply put, Ria Vanessa pointed out an aspect of “Be Careful What You Wish For” that had not occurred to me.  Never had I even considered it throughout all the time that I was writing the book nor anytime thereafter.  But I was delighted to realize that the book was “helping” in such a way, and even more so that Ria Vanessa brought this to light.  Given the story is based upon real life, I get how she drew this conclusion.  But let me not give all the credit to the book alone.

Ria Vanessa Caliste is an incredible lady of whom I crossed paths with on Medium after being taken with one of her own writings.  I’ve been reading her work ever since.  Now you will be too and together we can appreciate the unique voice and perspective Ria Vanessa Caliste brings to “Be Careful What You Wish For”.  If you are single, you are going to want to read this:
 

“The reading was captivating and I was hooked from start to finish.  I saw the sequenced development of the story and the gripping desire to know what comes next, left me at the edge of my seat literally as I read on.

Laura unfolded the story in such a way that I felt as an active participant in the events as they occurred.  

The book also helped answer a personal question for me on how I would know when I have found someone I love.  If you want to know the answer, then definitely read on!!

You can take this book and see yourself in it as it unfolds in a way which allows you to personally identify at all stages of the story’s development.  Intricately woven, yet simple to follow.  Keeps you going to the very end!!!

It is definitely a must read and look forward to seeing the movie.  Congrats on a well written book.”

Laura Wellington onstage at TEDxWilmingtonLive

Laura Wellington, Author at "Be Careful What You Wish For"

Author of "Be Careful What You Wish For", TEDx Speaker, and Founder of THREAD MB

Share your comments below. Please read our commenting guidelines before posting. If you have a concern about a comment, report it here.

You might also like...

Community//

Rise Up for Africa!

by Marianne Larned
Community//

Women in Wellness: Making Gluten Free more accessible, with Vanessa Phillips from Feel Good Foods

by Yitzi Weiner at Authority Magazine
Community//

Laura J. Wellington: “You need to keep your head down”

by Ben Ari

Sign up for the Thrive Global newsletter

Will be used in accordance with our privacy policy.

Thrive Global
People look for retreats for themselves, in the country, by the coast, or in the hills . . . There is nowhere that a person can find a more peaceful and trouble-free retreat than in his own mind. . . . So constantly give yourself this retreat, and renew yourself.

- MARCUS AURELIUS

We use cookies on our site to give you the best experience possible. By continuing to browse the site, you agree to this use. For more information on how we use cookies, see our Privacy Policy.