You want to change the world!

Don't we all? It seems easier to change the outside world to fit our ideals, than to change ourselves. But is that practical?

But where do you start?

I had a master teacher who would retell an ancient teaching about changing the world. The bottom line is this – the only person you can change is yourself.

And the time is NOW. You don’t have to “be ready” or wait until the “perfect moment”.

The universe is very supportive, you will be given what you need to change in the perfect timing for you!

However, you need to start and …

Start with your own world – start with YOURSELF, not your children, not your wife, not others, but with YOU.

Changing others may seem like a perfect solution – if others change in the way you want them to, then the world would be great (according to your perspective.)

The truth is: You are the only one you can change You! You have to do the work, step on the path, and start your journey for yourself.

Even though you have to do it “alone” you don’t have to be “alone”. I had another master teacher that describes Alone as also ALL ONE.

You can be supported along the way. Having a guide, a teacher, a healer, and/or a therapist, someone that has walked down the path just ahead of you can help you feel understood, safe, and supported as you heal and grow.

There are wonderful, supportive options out there to heal; but ultimately it is YOUR FREE WILL AND UP TO YOU.

Start with asking yourself a couple questions: and share in the comments so you can be supported.

How can you be the leader in your own life?

Do I trust my intuition?

What does freedom look like to me?

What practices do I need to have in my life that will support my self discovery and healing?

Remember to ALWAYS be gentle with yourself and your wounds as you heal your trauma. Healing your traumas are a gift to yourself and the world.

    Donna Piper, MA, Energetic Trauma Therapist

    Donna Piper is a therapist, energy healer and trauma expert who works with leaders, entrepreneurs and high performing professionals.
    She helps guide them to be free from hidden and known trauma so they can “move the needle” in their business, make their money goals, and embody the knowledge that they can have it all. 
    She is the creator of the Freedom To Thrive Method where she guides her clients to find inherited and emotional blocks that are trapped and releases them on a deep energetic level. 
    She created the Freedom To Thrive Method as a modern way to heal traumas and it is based in energy medicine. The Freedom Method combines her years of experience and qualifications as a dance movement psychotherapist, licensed professional counselor, soul awakening practitioner, akashic records consultant, intuitive energy healer, shamanic meditation guide, Yoga Nidra teacher, reiki practitioner, dancer with a BA in Dance Education, yoga and pilates instructor, applied kinesiology, and somatic embodiment practitioner.
    She believes that everything is achievable.
     And other than the common belief that the obstacles in our lives are real, and the dreams to good to be true, she believes the opposite to be  true. 
     
    Your vision is real. The obstacles are not. Therefore they can be released without reliving the trauma and in a short amount of time.
     
     To find out more about her work
    www.donnapiper.com 
