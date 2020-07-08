Contributor Log In/Sign Up
Thrive GlobalThrive Global
Thrive Global
Community//

You Want Happiness?

You just want to BE happy?

By

Like the good witch of the north said to Dorothy, “You’ve always had the Power my dear, you just had to learn it for yourself.” 

That power she is referring to is the belief in herself. 

One can not find happiness in someone else or because of things. The happiness you seek is there inside you. It is a choice every single day. You have to make a point to choose happiness until thinking of being happy is no longer a thought or yearning, it will become a natural state of being. 

Some days may be easier than others to tap into the happiness within you, on those days when it seems hard to find, just go very general about things you are grateful for and happiness will float up. Sometimes going general is just being grateful that you are breathing on your own. 

It’s there for you—Happiness. As soon has you realize the power you have inside of you, the possibilities are endless. You just have to believe. 

Dayna M. (Inconceivable-PainToPower), Author and Blog Host at Inconceivable-How I Turned My Pain Into POWER!

It is my purpose to help others turn their Pain into POWER!  I did it after 10 years of devastating fertility treatments, and I rose from the ashes stronger and better than before.
Like a Phoenix-I Rise!

The Thrive Global Community welcomes voices from many spheres. We publish pieces written by outside contributors with a wide range of opinions, which don’t necessarily reflect our own. Learn more or join us as a community member!
Share your comments below. Please read our commenting guidelines before posting. If you have a concern about a comment, report it here.

You might also like...

Community//

A to Z of Happiness – 26 Tips to be Truly Happy

by Shyam Ramanathan
Community//

A to Z of Happiness

by Shyam Ramanathan
How To Discover Your Keys To A Happy Life
Community//

How To Discover Your Keys To A Happy Life

by Goodmen Project

Sign up for the Thrive Global newsletter

Will be used in accordance with our privacy policy.

Thrive Global
People look for retreats for themselves, in the country, by the coast, or in the hills . . . There is nowhere that a person can find a more peaceful and trouble-free retreat than in his own mind. . . . So constantly give yourself this retreat, and renew yourself.

- MARCUS AURELIUS

We use cookies on our site to give you the best experience possible. By continuing to browse the site, you agree to this use. For more information on how we use cookies, see our Privacy Policy.