You Want Happiness?

Like the good witch of the north said to Dorothy, “You’ve always had the Power my dear, you just had to learn it for yourself.”

That power she is referring to is the belief in herself.

One can not find happiness in someone else or because of things. The happiness you seek is there inside you. It is a choice every single day. You have to make a point to choose happiness until thinking of being happy is no longer a thought or yearning, it will become a natural state of being.

Some days may be easier than others to tap into the happiness within you, on those days when it seems hard to find, just go very general about things you are grateful for and happiness will float up. Sometimes going general is just being grateful that you are breathing on your own.

It’s there for you—Happiness. As soon has you realize the power you have inside of you, the possibilities are endless. You just have to believe.