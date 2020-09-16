Contributor Log In/Sign Up
Thrive GlobalThrive Global
Thrive Global
Community//

You vs. You: Who are you betting on to WIN?

Are you a gambler?  Yes, are you any Good??  No, would you ever bet on yourself?? Well…think of it this way.  Would YOU EVER BET ON YOURSELF TO LOSE???  I’d hope not! However, placing a wager on yourself isn’t as simple as you’d think.  Do you have the right MINDSET, ATTITUDE, CONFIDENCE and HEART to drive forward to WIN? In my NEW MINDSET BLUEPRINT aptly […]

The Thrive Global Community welcomes voices from many spheres. We publish pieces written by outside contributors with a wide range of opinions, which don’t necessarily reflect our own. Community stories are not commissioned by our editorial team, and though they are reviewed for adherence to our guidelines, they are submitted in their final form to our open platform. Learn more or join us as a community member!
By

Are you a gambler?  Yes, are you any Good??  No, would you ever bet on yourself??

Well…think of it this way.  Would YOU EVER BET ON YOURSELF TO LOSE???  I’d hope not!

However, placing a wager on yourself isn’t as simple as you’d think.  Do you have the right MINDSETATTITUDECONFIDENCE and HEART to drive forward to WIN?

In my NEW MINDSET BLUEPRINT aptly called “YOU vs. YOU:  The Core 4 Questions,” I’ve captured my simple daily methodology for setting up each day for absolute success.  Are these 4 questions easy to apply?  Yes, but ONLY if you’re 100% committed to Personal Excellence.

When you begin each day asking yourself one of these questions such as, “Am I Laser Focused on my Abilities,” you quickly realize that trusting in your capabilities is the heartbeat of your Soul!  Without trust…without belief….without the right thoughts driving your attitudes in the right direction, you will always be challenged toward living a life of Excellence.

YOU owe it to yourself to live up to your FULL POTENTIAL!  

I highly encourage you to grab a copy of my new blueprint,  Then, commit each morning to asking yourself the Core 4 Questions (C4Qs) to Daily Personal Excellence. 

YOU MUST believe in your abilities to become the VERY BEST VERSION OF YOU.  

In the end, it’s ALWAYS YOU vs. YOU!!  Be on the side that’s 100% determined to COMMIT TO WHAT IT TAKES…WHAT IT MEANS…TO NEVER LIVE WITH REGRETS.

LEAVE NOTHING ON THE TABLE!!!

Roll Forward,

Bob

Bob Rodgers, Coach & Founder at Bob Rodgers Performance

I have over 20 years of corporate leadership experience that includes multiple Director-level positions in world-class organizations. Throughout my career, I have been a key catalyst for large-scale and critical start-up, turnaround, reengineering, and growth initiatives. My record of successful results spans Coca-Cola (over 13 years), AIG, GE, and the USAF (Lt Colonel; 28 years both active-reserve/retired 2018).

As a transformational executive with a multi-functional/industry background, I've developed and executed strategic plans within complex environments. As a respected and motivational leader, I've motivated and inspired team members to reach their top potential. As a trusted advisor, I've partnered with senior executive leadership teams to drive change management, operational excellence, and long-term impacts.

I've been happily married for over 26 years and have 3 wonderful children.

 

Visit my Website:  https://www.bobrodgersperformance.com/

Link to my FREE MINDSET BLUEPRINT:  https://www.bobrodgersperformance.com/c4q-subscription-page/

Share your comments below. Please read our commenting guidelines before posting. If you have a concern about a comment, report it here.

You might also like...

Community//

Be Your Own Super Hero

by Christina Langdon
Community//

The 5 Day Mindset Challenge

by Tracey Munro
Community//

Perfectionism vs. Excellence

by Dr. Joni Carley

Sign up for the Thrive Global newsletter

Will be used in accordance with our privacy policy.

Thrive Global
People look for retreats for themselves, in the country, by the coast, or in the hills . . . There is nowhere that a person can find a more peaceful and trouble-free retreat than in his own mind. . . . So constantly give yourself this retreat, and renew yourself.

- MARCUS AURELIUS

We use cookies on our site to give you the best experience possible. By continuing to browse the site, you agree to this use. For more information on how we use cookies, see our Privacy Policy.