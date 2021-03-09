Contributor Log In/Sign Up
Thrive GlobalThrive Global
Thrive Global
Community//

You Vs You Who are You Betting on to Win

To be a winner you have to think like one

The Thrive Global Community welcomes voices from many spheres on our open platform. We publish pieces as written by outside contributors with a wide range of opinions, which don’t necessarily reflect our own. Community stories are not commissioned by our editorial team and must meet our guidelines prior to being published.
By

How do you start your day? What do you start your day with? How do you get your momentum going to have those things you seek?

What is the mindset you begin your day with?  Are you laser focused on your abilities or do you leave everything to chance when you set out on your daily tasks? Do you really trust yourself and go for those things that will make you win in life?

“Hold’em is a game of calculated aggression. If your cards are good enough for you to call a bet, they are good enough to raise with.”

Are you a gambler? There are platforms like Howtobet to help you with gambling responsibly.  Yes, are you any good? Can you place a bet on yourself and believe that you can come out tops? Let me tell you some things about winning, this is why you should always place that bet on yourself.

You owe it to yourself

You owe it to yourself to win and become a better version of yourself. Perhaps you need to commit to yourself every morning and ask yourself hard questions that will push you further to winning when you pursue any objectives.

Read and garner knowledge on how to win

Reading expands your thoughts and broadens your horizon. Getting more out of your life means you are looking at expanding. Expanding your thoughts and knowledge could help you find things that you probably have been missing when you are out hunting to attain your goals. Like every professional gambler will say, “Once you start thinking you have nothing left to learn, you have everything to learn.”

Trust in yourself

This could be your defining factor. Trusting in your capabilities is the heartbeat of your soul. Without trust and belief in yourself, you won’t develop the right thoughts that could drive your attitudes in the right direction. Trusting in yourself, improves your self-confidence and self-esteem when you are on the competitive field. Knowing that you could do better or challenging yourself toward a life of excellence starts from trusting in your abilities.

Casey Imafidon, Casey Imafidon

Casey Imafidon has been featured on success.com, inc.com, and is a go to guy for happiness and success advice. Visit his website on www.caseyimafidon.com or shoot me an email on [email protected]

Share your comments below. Please read our commenting guidelines before posting. If you have a concern about a comment, report it here.

You might also like...

Community//

CAN YOU WORK FULL-TIME AND RUN A SIDE-BUSINESS?

by Ryan Banks
Community//

The Abundance Mindset

by V. Carr
Community//

Sunil Rajasekar of Mindbody: “Learn something new every day”

by Parveen Panwar, Mr. Activated

Sign up for the Thrive Global newsletter

Will be used in accordance with our privacy policy.

Thrive Global
People look for retreats for themselves, in the country, by the coast, or in the hills . . . There is nowhere that a person can find a more peaceful and trouble-free retreat than in his own mind. . . . So constantly give yourself this retreat, and renew yourself.

- MARCUS AURELIUS

We use cookies on our site to give you the best experience possible. By continuing to browse the site, you agree to this use. For more information on how we use cookies, see our Privacy Policy.