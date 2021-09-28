Contributor Log In/Sign Up
You Taught Me

When lost and unable to move,

you came and rubbed my shoulders

till my judgment of myself dispersed.

When too heavy with grief to fold the

laundry, you said, “Forget the dryer”

and hung the clothes on the line and

we watched the shirts and sheets

billow in the wind.

When ready to give up, you bought

me a small drum whose deep red tone

helped me re-hear the center of things.

Now you are broken and sad and I am

busy finding things for you because you

taught me that it’s the giving back and

forth that saves us.

Like mouth to mouth resuscitation,

we pass the breath of life from the

one who is lit to the one who is not.

A Question to Walk With: Describe a time when someone was there for you unconditionally and how that helped you find your way. Even if they already know, tell this person what they mean to you.

This excerpt is from my book of poems in progress, The Gods Visit.

    Photo Credit: Frank Berkhout

    Mark Nepo, New York Times #1 bestselling author, poet, and philosopher.

    Mark Nepo is the author of the #1 New York Times bestseller, The Book of Awakening. Beloved as a poet, teacher, and storyteller, Mark’s recent work includes The Book of Soul: 52 Paths to Living What Matters, Drinking from the River of Light: The Life of Expression, More Together Than Alone: Discovering the Power and Spirit of Community in Our Lives and in the World, Things That Join the Sea and the Sky: Field Notes on Living; and a book of poetry, The Way Under the Way: The Place of True Meeting. A two-time cancer survivor, Mark devotes his writing and teaching to the journey of inner transformation and the life of relationship. For more information, please visit:

    MarkNepo.com  ThreeIntentions.com

