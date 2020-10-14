Do you remember when you were a kid and you thought you could do anything?

You still can.

A lot of what we consider impossible is easy to overcome because — in case you haven’t noticed — we live in a place where one individual can make a difference.

Want proof?

Just look at the people who built our country.

Our parents, grandparents, our aunts, our uncles.

They were immigrants, newcomers, ready to make their mark.

Maybe they came with very little money.

Or perhaps they didn’t own anything except for a single brilliant idea.

These people were thinkers.

They were feelers.

They were doers.

These people were entrepreneurs.

Entrepreneurs change the way we think about what is possible.

They have a clear vision of how life can be better for all of us, even when times are tough.

Right now it’s hard to see when our view is cluttered with obstacles.

But turbulence creates opportunities for success and achievement and pushes to discover new ways.

So what opportunities will you go after and why?

If you’re an entrepreneur you know that risk isn’t the reward.

The rewards are improving people’s lives, creating jobs, flourishing growth, and making a better world.

Entrepreneurs are everywhere.

They run small businesses that support our economy, design smart tools to help you stay connected.

They’re finding new ways of helping to solve society’s oldest problems.

Do you know an entrepreneur?

An entrepreneur can be anyone.

Even YOU.

So seize the opportunity to create the business you’ve always wanted, to help heal the economy, make a difference, and take your business to new heights.

But most importantly, remember when you were a kid — when you thought everything was within your reach . . . and then say to yourself quietly, but with determination:

It still is.

Xoxo

Kalika