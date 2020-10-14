Contributor Log In/Sign Up
You Still Can

Don't compare the moon and the sun, they both shine.

Do you remember when you were a kid and you thought you could do anything?

You still can.

A lot of what we consider impossible is easy to overcome because — in case you haven’t noticed — we live in a place where one individual can make a difference.

Want proof?

Just look at the people who built our country.

Our parents, grandparents, our aunts, our uncles.

They were immigrants, newcomers, ready to make their mark.

Maybe they came with very little money.

Or perhaps they didn’t own anything except for a single brilliant idea.

These people were thinkers.
They were feelers.
They were doers.

These people were entrepreneurs.

Entrepreneurs change the way we think about what is possible.

They have a clear vision of how life can be better for all of us, even when times are tough.

Right now it’s hard to see when our view is cluttered with obstacles.

But turbulence creates opportunities for success and achievement and pushes to discover new ways.

So what opportunities will you go after and why?

If you’re an entrepreneur you know that risk isn’t the reward.

The rewards are improving people’s lives, creating jobs, flourishing growth, and making a better world.

Entrepreneurs are everywhere.

They run small businesses that support our economy, design smart tools to help you stay connected.

They’re finding new ways of helping to solve society’s oldest problems.

Do you know an entrepreneur?

An entrepreneur can be anyone.

Even YOU.

So seize the opportunity to create the business you’ve always wanted, to help heal the economy, make a difference, and take your business to new heights.

But most importantly, remember when you were a kid — when you thought everything was within your reach . . . and then say to yourself quietly, but with determination:

It still is.

Xoxo
Kalika

Kalika Yap, Serial Entrepreneur, Inventor, Author, Speaker, CEO, Mom at Citrus Studios

Kalika Yap is a thriving serial (concurrent) entrepreneur, author of the Little Brand Book published by Harper Collins, and inventor whose businesses include award-winning brand agency Citrus Studios, Luxe Link, the patented purse hook, the Waxing Co., Honolulu's first luxury waxing salon, the Tangerine Co. a digital production agency, & Orange & Bergamot, a creative agency for female founders.

Kalika and her companies have been featured in publications such as Inc., Entrepreneur, The Huffington Post, The Today Show and MSNBC.

Kalika was honored as one of the 100 Most Influential Filipinas in the world.

Kalika was born in the Philippines and moved to Honolulu, Hawaii with her family to escape martial law. Kalika left the sunny 50th state for New York and graduated from New York University (NYU), with a degree in broadcast journalism.

She started out working as a journalist for The Today Show, Bloomberg and CNBC before venturing into entrepreneurship.

Her journey as a journalist has come full circle as the host of the EO Wonder Podcast.

Kalika believes success is making a difference by empowering entrepreneurs to positively change the world.

Her Big Hairy Audacious Goal (BHAG) is to help 1 million founders make 1 million dollars and create 1 million jobs by sharing valuable and inspiring stories of entrepreneurs online.

She’s served on the Board of Directors and President of Entrepreneurs' Organization Los Angeles and on the Board of Directors of the National Association of Women Business Owners, LA (NAWBO).

As devoted as she is to her businesses, Kalika’s husband Rodney Yap and their two daughters Malia and Kailani are her greatest treasure and she loves spending her off time with them in their home in the Pacific Palisades. Malia and Kailani are also entrepreneurs and recently launched their company Conscious Kids Co.

You can find out more about Kalika on her website: kalika.com

