You Should Do The Things You Love – Rishiraj Singh Sehgal

Are you living on autopilot? Do you go to work or wake up knowing exactly what your life is going to look like day-to-day, month-to-month, year-to-year? Are you bored, feeling unhappy, day-dreaming of something ‘more’, living vicariously through the lives of others, or thinking to yourself ‘Is this really it? Is this all I am meant to do?’ If so, perhaps it’s time to make a career change, whether big or small. Everyone has the ability to make an incredible impact on the world, but to make an impact you have to be willing to change and adapt as life happens.

You’ve heard the cliche that life is too short. You don’t know what tomorrow brings or where you’ll end up. So why waste your time in something that doesn’t make you happy? Hating Monday mornings and living on paychecks is not the way to live life. Instead of lashing out at your current situation, you should see what you need to change your life. We are not here to pay bills and die. We are here to live our lives joyfully, without worrying about anything (or at least minimize worry and fear). When we do what we love we actually are more likely to be successful, happier and healthier.

Rishiraj Singh Sehgal is a proud owner of Bandra, Mumbai’s famous Sardaarji restaurant which has gained immense fame within a short period of time due to its taste and service. This young and dynamic entrepreneur has always been passionate about everything that he does. Don’t let your time get constantly pushed aside.

Rishiraj Singh says doing what you love will make you more engaged and dedicated towards your work and you will feel more productive and enthusiastic in doing those things. When you absolutely love your work, you won’t feel tired anymore, moreover, it will always be fun doing all the tasks. Hence, you will find yourself more productive. We are good at making excuses. We always try to get off the tasks we have been assigned because we really don’t want to do unless we’re compelled to do. But, if you choose the kind of work you want to do then you will never make excuses in your life anymore.

Why You Should Do The Things You Love?

You Will Be Challenged

By stepping outside your comfort zone you are challenging yourself and leaving what you ‘use to know’. It is okay to close some doors along the way. Not because of pride, incapacity or arrogance, but simply if they no longer lead somewhere. By placing yourself in a new environment, around new people, with new rules or guidelines you are opening yourself up to a whole new world of opportunity. Your opinions and thoughts will be challenged, through conversation and further learning.

You’ll inspire others

Many people are too afraid to follow their dreams and do what they love. Think about what you would say to a friend or your loved one: Would you discourage them from doing what makes them happy simply because it’s risky? When you do take that leap yourself, you become an inspiration to those individuals.

You Will Learn New Things

Choose a career you love, and if you don’t love it then change. Doing what you love will open up doors and opportunities to experience new environments and learn about the people and the world around us (all while learning about yourself as well. What are my true passions? What is my purpose? What are my strengths and talents? What drives me to want to do better? What makes me want to jump out of bed in the morning? Once you begin to answer these questions, you can then better gauge what career is best fit for you, and what will make you ‘truly’ happy.

Remember: that your time is important –and It’s important to take the time to do the things that you love –to help you make it through the tasks that you may not enjoy so much. Doing one thing that you enjoy will help to give you a stronger appreciation for life, and help you to be more able to face the difficult tasks as well he quoted.