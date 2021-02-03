You Only Fail When You Stop Trying – Juan Carlos Barreneche

Real estate is one of the best ways to build passive income and create your financial independence. Juan Carlos Barreneche is one of New York’s top real estate agent, and he’s one of the youngest people to scale his agency from zero to five hundred agents. Here’s more information about what drives him and advice about how to achieve your dreams.

It is impossible to live without failing at something, unless you live so cautiously that you might as well not have lived at all, in which case you have failed by default.”

Why should we go through failures? Just seems unfair, doesn’t it? Imagine a world, with free food, stay, and no work, no hurt or hatred. What do you think would happen? Given our nature we would take it for granted. We would never respect anyone and result would be; we would be unhealthy couch potatoes and be living under the delusion that we are superior beings.

Failure is something millennials just aren’t equipped to deal with.

The problem with our lack of ability to handle failure in life is that it will make success that much harder to achieve. When you uncover all the layers of embarrassment, ruin and depression, failure is actually a pretty magical thing. Failure teaches you in ways success can’t. It shapes you as a person. It makes you resilient. If we can cultivate a stronger relationship with failure, we can make success that much closer says Juan Carlos

Juan Carlos says without failure, we’d be less capable of compassion, empathy, kindness, and great achievement; we would be less likely to reach for the moon and the stars. It’s through failure that we learn the greatest lessons that life could teach us. Failure is one of those things in life that we all have to deal with. We all fail, and that’s okay. It’s often from our failures that we learn the lessons that lead us to success. Failure can show us what isn’t working in a career or goal and allow us to try to change that and to improve ourselves. It can also show us what does work and what we should keep doing. For example, if you try a certain business strategy and it fails it can teach you that you need to try a different approach because something about what you were trying wasn’t working.

Courage is certainly required in this life. I say this because failure is such a huge part of living—it happens to us all. So, is there a lesson to be learned from failure? Successful people seem to think so. Edison once said that it was “ten thousand failures” that led to the final success of a working light bulb. Therein lies a lesson about failure: keep moving forward regardless of failure or number of failed attempts.

No one likes to fail. In fact, most people would do almost anything to avoid failure. They consider the lengths they have to resort to a fair price to pay — just so they don’t have to go through the experience of failing. But they’re missing something incredibly valuable: They’re losing out on the lessons failure teaches. Failure is like a clear punctuation mark at the end of a sentence. It gives you a starting point to move on. Once you’ve failed, you have an open page ahead of you. Of course, you can stall and remain fixated at that point on the page, but the lure of opportunity ahead should compel you to take action said Juan.

There is a lesson to be learned from everything, including failing. Perhaps the greatest benefit earned from failure is strength. Think about it: if life were perfect and every endeavor ended in seamless success, what sort of person would you be? The truth is this – failure teaches us more about ourselves and builds character better than success ever could he quoted.