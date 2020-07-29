“You never know unless you try.” With Penny Bauder & Whitney Bonds

You never know unless you try. That’s one of my favorite life lesson quotes that I have taken to heart and it’s the reason I’m in the position I’m in today. I had no experience creating a website and if I would have listened to the doubt and fear I would still be working a 9–5, missing out on so much of my kids lives and just miserable. So remember, all you can do is try…what’s the worst that can happen?

I had the pleasure of interviewing Whitney Bonds.

Whitney is the founder of the award-winning website Tried and True Mom Jobs. From a marketing manager to a successful work from home mom, she shows parents how to make money from home from people who are doing it today. Check out her complete list of work from home jobs here.

Thank you so much for doing this with us! Before we dig in, our readers would love to “get to know you” a bit better. Can you share with us the backstory about what brought you to your specific career path?

When I found out I was pregnant with my second child I had a mindset shift. I no longer had a desire to keep climbing the corporate ladder. I wanted to be home raising my kids so I could “be there”. I had already missed out on so much of my son’s life because of work that I dreaded another cycle of that. My husband and I were living on a two-household income so if I was to quit my job as a Marketing Manager, I had to figure out a way to supplement my income.

I scoured the internet looking for ways moms could make money from home with kids but I couldn’t find any success stories. I knew there were moms out there making money from home and after months of frustration I decided to reach out to work-at-home moms to find out: what they do, how they got started, how they do it with kids, and most importantly how much they earn.

The moms were kind enough to share their stories, so I documented everything and created the website Tried and True Mom Jobs to share their stories for moms like me looking for LEGITIMATE ways to make money from home with kids. My challenge to find a solution birthed my business.

Can you share the most interesting story that happened to you since you started at your company?

The rapid growth would be the most interesting thing about my site. After about a year of hard work I started to average around 500,000 pageviews per month! I couldn’t believe I was getting so much traffic to my website but that just proves that I was not the only one looking for legitimate ways to make money from home. I’m so happy that I’m able to share such valuable information with so many people.

Are you working on any exciting new projects now? How do you think that will help people?

Yes! I am working to publish a YouTube channel to reach an audience that prefers video over written content. Video is so powerful and I’m always asked: how I started my website, how do I get traffic, how do I write my articles and the list goes on. Creating content on YouTube will allow me to show my readers and others how I do it visually and how they can too.

None of us are able to achieve success without some help along the way. Is there a particular person who you are grateful towards who helped get you to where you are? Can you share a story about that?

My husband. I’m thankful that he believed in me enough to let me quit my job even when I was not making the money that I wanted to at the time with my website. He even helps with the kids when I’m working. I couldn’t have done this without him.

Ok, thank you for all that. Now let’s move to the main focus of our interview. The Covid-19 pandemic has affected nearly every aspect of our lives today. Can you articulate to our readers what are the biggest family related challenges you are facing as a woman in STEM during this pandemic?

Time. Now that we have so much time it’s a blessing and a curse. I have so many ideas in my head about what I want to do with my new YouTube channel and my site overall but with my son out of school and no one to watch the kids it’s been quite a challenge trying to juggle work and taking care of the house and kids at the same time.

Can you share what you’ve done to address those challenges?

I had to set up a new routine because things were just not working out and becoming too stressful. I’ve had to force myself to get up earlier so I can work while the kids sleep, take advantage of naptime, and work at night.

I’ve also had to learn when to cut it off. It’s not easy when you’re in the zone working but when your wonderful toddler wakes and immediately tells you he wants milk it’s time to take the working-mom hat off and just become mom.

When I’m working on something I want to put my all into it, but I have to remember that everything is temporary and I need to enjoy this time with my kids because one day they won’t depend on me for anything. My YouTube channel has yet to launch, so I’m forcing myself to remember “my why” and it’s to ‘be there’ for my kids. YouTube isn’t going anywhere anytime soon and I can still work on my channel, but just at a slower pace than I’d prefer.

It’s all about putting things into perspective and enjoying what I have right in front of me. It helps make me a better mom and reduces the stress just knowing I can’t do it all.

Can you share the biggest work related challenges you are facing as a woman in STEM during this pandemic?

My income has suffered due to this pandemic. I’ve seen a big decrease in traffic which has impacted my overall revenue from ads and affiliate marketing.

Can you share what you’ve done to address those challenges?

I have focused on writing content that readers can apply now. Examples of recent articles include what to do with your kids at home all day and skills you can learn at home to increase your income. I’ve also worked on more evergreen articles that I’ve been putting off because I know this pandemic will not last forever.

Can you share your advice about how to best work from home, while balancing the needs of homeschooling or the needs of a family?

Creating a routine and a solid schedule is everything. A schedule helps parents and kids know what’s next and what to expect throughout the day. When it’s time for my kids to take a nap I don’t get a lot of push back because they know naps are expected. I can’t get a lot of work done when my kids are up so early mornings, naptime and nighttime are the best times for me to get work done.

Even if you don’t have kids that nap, independent play and quiet time can be added to your routine so they’ll know that this is “mommy/daddy’s work time” and to play quietly or allow screen time.

It’s also important to be laser focused during your work time because time is so limited. I recommend putting your phone on silent and log out of any social media platforms to eliminate any distractions. It’s also important to create a to-do list for both work and family activities to help you stay on task.

Each night I plan out what I want to do for the next day, I’m realistic about my goals. I know I can only get so much done in a day with the kids so make sure to set reasonable goals to be more productive and accountable.

Can you share your strategies about how to stay sane and serene while sheltering in place for long periods with your family?

Getting some fresh air each day has done so much for me and the kids. It’s just a nice break from being in the house all day and getting some Vitamin D that improves our energy all around. I live in the midwest so we have had some cold weather but we haven’t let that stop us from getting some fresh air, even if it’s for a couple of minutes.

Driving by our family homes has been nice. We stay in the car while driving and waving. It’s nice to see family even if we can’t hug or touch, we’ve done this a few times when we just HAD to get out of the house.

Many people have become anxious from the dramatic jolts of the news cycle. The fears related to the coronavirus pandemic have understandably heightened a sense of uncertainty, fear, and loneliness. From your perspective can you help our readers to see the “Light at the End of the Tunnel”? Can you share your “5 Reasons To Be Hopeful During this Corona Crisis”? If you can, please share a story or example for each.

You often hear how many people have died from the Coronavirus, but you HAVE to remember how many people have survived! When I think about the hundreds of thousands of people that have survived, the fear lessens. We may never have another time like this where so many of us have so much time on our hands. This is a great time to pick up a new hobby or learn a new skill that can increase your income. For example you can start a website, YouTube channel, or practice editing videos, social media management, etc. I believe after this is all over companies will see the value of having an online presence. While people are home, they are consuming more content so anything in regards to online business is something to consider getting into if you’re not already. For those who have families you will never get a time like this where you are forced to spend so much time together. Enjoy it, forget the small stuff and remember how blessed you are to have each other. Not being able to finish school with classmates is definitely not ideal but it’s more important to be safe, so keep a positive perspective. Do daily affirmations to help you stay positive. “I am doing a great job. My best is good enough. We will overcome this.” Your words have power, speak life. If you’re an avid news consumer try limiting the times to once in the morning and once at night. The news is helpful to stay updated on what’s going on but they typically only talk about the things that are going wrong. You don’t often hear about how many people are surviving this virus. I just read a story about a man that recovered from the coronavirus with diabetes and asthma. Very encouraging to hear when the news makes it seem like anyone with a pre-existing condition will often not make it after contracting COVID-19. Stay hopeful by listening to more positive reports than the negative, guard your minds.

From your experience, what are a few ideas that we can use to effectively offer support to your family and loved ones who are feeling anxious? Can you explain?

My uncle tested positive for the Coronavirus so I was stressing to the family how many people have survived. This is what they need to remember, getting the virus is not a death sentence. When you only hear about the people dying from the virus it only creates more anxiety and stress. Hearing stories like the man who survived with underlying health issues are the stories we need to remember while taking serious precautions.

Can you please give us your favorite “Life Lesson Quote”? Can you share how that was relevant to you in your life?

You never know unless you try. That’s one of my favorite life lesson quotes that I have taken to heart and it’s the reason I’m in the position I’m in today. I had no experience creating a website and if I would have listened to the doubt and fear I would still be working a 9–5, missing out on so much of my kids lives and just miserable. So remember, all you can do is try…what’s the worst that can happen?

