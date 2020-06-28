“You need to believe in yourself.” With Penny Bauder & Chase Tang

If I could tell other people one thing about why they should consider making a positive impact on others and society, it would be that when you focus your energy on bringing value to others and doing things that positively contribute to society, the people that can have a dramatic impact on your life and career tend to take notice and they will make a serious effort to help you accomplish your personal goals. So, by helping others you will eventually improve your own life. I know lots of people who are selfish and work in a box and many years go by and their situation does not change one bit.

I had the pleasure of interviewing Chase Tang, Hollywood Actor and Mental Health Advocate. Born in Taipei, Taiwan, Chase Tang’s family immigrated to Halifax, Nova Scotia, Canada where he grew up playing hockey. He is the youngest of 3 boys, his mother was a stay at home mom and his father an entrepreneur. Having earning a Bachelor of Commerce from the University of Guelph in Ontario, Chase became a successful corporate executive before deciding to leave it all behind so he can follow his passion for the movie industry.

Thank you so much for doing this with us Chase! Before we dig in, our readers would like to get to know you a bit. Can you tell us a bit how you grew up?

Iwas born in Taipei, Taiwan. My family and I immigrated to Bedford, Nova Scotia when I was 6 years old. I spent 11 years in Nova Scotia before moving away to Ontario to study business at the University of Guelph. I was once a highly touted hockey prospect and among one of the best in my age group in the entire province of Nova Scotia.

You are currently leading a social impact organization. Can you tell us a bit about what you and your advocacy towards mental health are trying to change in our world today?

I have a history of dealing with mental illness, I suffered severe depression when I was 15 years old and again when I was 27 years old. I want to bring much more than just awareness to this cause; I want to share my story and my personal experiences struggling with mental illness with the world so people feel an affinity towards me.

Through several TV and radio interviews where I’m interviewed primarily about my latest projects as an actor, I find it most meaningful when I’m able to share my personal struggles with others so they can see me as “more than just another Hollywood actor,” but as a real person they can relate to. Most importantly, I want to inspire people to take daily actionable steps into improving their own life which will ultimately lead to eliminating their suffering.

Can you tell us the backstory about what inspired you to originally feel passionate about this cause?

I understand first-hand what depression, anxiety, panic attack and social phobia feels like because I’ve experienced them all. I have also witnessed this pandemic causing a lot of damage and hurt to both my family members and friends. My passion comes from educating others on how they too, can take positive steps towards the right direction in significantly improving their life by making very simple easy changes in their day to day.

Many of us have ideas, dreams, and passions, but never manifest it. They don’t get up and just do it. But you did. Was there an “Aha Moment” that made you decide that you were actually going to step up and do it? What was that final trigger?

Near the end of 2015 I was very unhappy with both my personal and professional life. I was doing okay financially but I felt every day that went on, my mental state was getting even worse. I’ve always had a huge interest in film and television so in the Spring of 2016 I left the corporate world and took my first ever acting class in May 2016. I guess for me, it was the moment I realize I wanted to make decisions not based on what others thought of me but what I wanted to do with my own life.

Many people don’t know the steps to take to start a new organization. But you did. What are some of the things or steps you took to get your project started?

I knew my profile and stock as an actor was on the rise and I would be able to leverage not only my social media following but the connections I made and had access to because of my “star power.” I was very strategic in positioning myself in a way where people could relate to me for more than just the roles I played, but for who I am as a person. I did my own PR and marketing in the beginning and decided that I was going to form the most genuine relationships and reach the most people by advocating for mental health awareness.

Can you share the most interesting story that happened to you since you began advocating for mental health awareness through your celebrity platform?

Since advocating and fighting for mental health, I’ve had a tremendous number of messages and DM’s from individuals sharing with me their personal stories of struggle and how my video or interview inspired them immensely.

Can you share a story about the funniest mistake you made when you were first starting? Can you tell us what lesson or take away you learned from that?

When I first started in the acting industry, I used to submit shirtless pictures with all my acting job submissions, as I thought that would get the attention of the receiver. I almost never got any responses. Until, one day a casting director emailed me back and said unless the submission specifically requested for such images, sending these are rather inappropriate. I realized then that it was important to understand and adhere to industry standards and norms in order to be taken seriously.

None of us can be successful without some help along the way. Did you have mentors or cheerleaders who helped you to succeed? Can you tell us a story about their influence?

Over the past 4 years, I’ve had numerous mentors and cheerleaders along the way who have helped me tremendously and it would be very difficult to name just one. However, I do have a story about a particular individual who significantly influenced me in a very positive way. During my early years of acting I was told by many agents and acting teachers that my acting abilities were not good at all. I became so used to hearing this until one day, while I was enrolled in another acting class, an extremely well-known acting teacher actually praised my acting ability. This significantly changed my outlook and overall confidence in my newfound career.

Can you tell us a story about a particular individual who was impacted or helped by your cause?

There have been quite a few individuals who told me after hearing about my story of battling with depression and mental illness, that they decided to take charge of their own lives to live out their passions. One decided to pursue a completely different career path than they had been working on for 5 years and another individual decided to end a 7-year toxic relationship. Hearing stories like this inspire me to keep doing what I do every day.

Are there three things the community/society/politicians can do to help you address the root of the problem you are trying to solve?

If I am able to garner the support from the community, society or politicians I would love to have a celebrity platform that is 100 times larger, allowing me to share the step by steps I took to turn my life around and let my listeners feel as if I am speaking to them directly.

What are your “5 things I wish someone told me when I first started” and why. Please share a story or example for each.

The things I wish I knew before I started in the entertainment industry are:

The opinions of one person no matter how powerful or experienced they are does not define your career. Do your own research and due diligence on everything. What one acting teacher says is terrible, another may say it’s great work. The industry is subjective and very different from person to person. When I first started, I was trying to do everything the “right” way and then I realized I was actually being misled. I was going in circles and wasting not only time but also lots of money. You need to believe in yourself, because a lot of people won’t, especially before you’ve reached any kind of success. When I was first starting out, I’d DM other actors and producers to meet for a coffee because I wanted to learn about them. A large majority of them would turn me down. Now, the very same people who rejected me are reaching out to me. I’ll never forget the genuine people who gave me the time of day before I booked anything major! Be ready to create your own opportunities! Being an actor means you’ll often meets lots of people at every event you go to. If you’re somebody who feels like you have a lot to offer the world than what is currently being given to you, do something about it! Don’t wait around for others to hand it to you. Don’t take anything personal. Nothing in this business is ever about you, really. If you don’t get cast, it might be because they were looking for someone with a particular voice, height, skin tone, all of which is out of your control.

If you could tell other young people one thing about why they should consider making a positive impact on our environment or society, like you, what would you tell them?

If I could tell other people one thing about why they should consider making a positive impact on others and society, it would be that when you focus your energy on bringing value to others and doing things that positively contribute to society, the people that can have a dramatic impact on your life and career tend to take notice and they will make a serious effort to help you accomplish your personal goals. So, by helping others you will eventually improve your own life. I know lots of people who are selfish and work in a box and many years go by and their situation does not change one bit.

Is there a person in the world, or in the US with whom you would like to have a private breakfast or lunch with, and why? He or she might just see this, especially if we tag them. 🙂

Growing up there was one person I was obsessed with & that was Russian hockey NHL Star Pavel Bure. I just admired his skill and work ethic. I would have loved to sit and listen to him talk about his childhood training to become such an amazing athlete. Now, as an actor I would love to meet Matthew McConaughey, everything about him is so positive, smooth and charismatic. I would love to just hear him talk about life, his routines and how he become this larger than life figure whose charm is second to none.

How can our readers follow you online?

I am on every social media platform, if you Google my name you will have no shortage of content to read & follow ☺

Instagram: @chasetangofficial

Twitter: @chasetangactor