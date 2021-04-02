Contributor Log In/Sign Up
Thrive GlobalThrive Global
Thrive Global
Community//

“You Make It Sound So Easy To Leave An ABUSIVE RELATIONSHIP. Have you SURVIVED One?”

When standing up for what you believe in gets you in some serious trouble...

The Thrive Global Community welcomes voices from many spheres on our open platform. We publish pieces as written by outside contributors with a wide range of opinions, which don’t necessarily reflect our own. Community stories are not commissioned by our editorial team and must meet our guidelines prior to being published.
By

You make it sound so easy to leave an abusive relationship.

Have you survived one?

I have and it nearly cost me my life and sanity to escape.

Beliefs like yours are part of the problem as they cause further OPPRESSION“.

You see…

Kate’s off-handed remark and her response to my Facebook comment on breaking the generational curse of being shut down as a girl pierced my little author’s heart like a spear.

I could feel anger boil within me.

But as I seethed I also unearthed other feelings that I harboured deep inside endowed with something less than holiness.

I was vividly taken aback.

At first, I briefly responded with a short, yet succinct “Yes, I have” and left it at that.

I am a rebel but also an uncorrectable sage.

Despite my inborn impulsivity I pick my fights wisely.

If I feel the opponent is not worth fighting against, I usually limit myself to uttering a few words just to let them know I have read their comment without engaging with its contents.

Still, I could feel the RAGE, the ANGER and RESENTMENT bubble up and boil deep inside me.

In the heat of the moment, instantly deleted my original response and instead retaliated with:

Yes, I have.In fact, I had to flee abusive situations many times…”

First, at the age of 5 when our drunk neighbour turned up with a BIG shiny knife wanting to kill my mummy.

I was the only WITNESS.

I was presented with an impossible choice of either:….

bearing the pain and responsibility of having my own mother murdered right before my own eyes at the age of 5

OR……

running to get help and being mauled alive by our other neighbour’s vicious dog who on another occasion permanently mutilated my mother’s calf

Growing up I witnessed my next door neighbour batter his caring, loving and obedient wife just because “the soup was too salty” (and maybe you have too!)

Then, after being slapped hard in the face I would watch her artificial front tooth fly past her flowery dress.

I witnessed her as in agony she dipped her little fingers, with her wedding ring still on, deep in the dirty soil, grab it trembling and still shivering, expertly place it back in her mouth where it belonged.

This was the bread and butter of our delightful next door neighbourhood and the sheer joys of living in a semi-detached house.

Except, this wasn’t the first time the brutality happened.

Years later, in my 20s my roommate in a schizophrenic-like state of consciousness deflated my inflatable mattress and without mincing her words uttered the inevitable “I will kill you, bitch!”

I had to flee our shared flat in an instant.

Police was called. The rest is history.

Yet, some know-it-all comes round giving her five cents, completely uncalled for, acting like an “entitled diva” with statements, such as:

“Beliefs like yours are part of the problem as they cause further OPPRESSION”

Now, is me NOT seeing myself or my next door neighbour or my mother as a VICTIM part of the oppression?

Despite what she’d like to think my beliefs are not part of the oppression.

I am not the problem here.

VICTIM MENTALITY is.

My body may be oppressed hundreds of times but my mind will forever be free.

Never a victim, always a victor.

    Sandra Stachowicz, Book Strategist, Five Times Bestselling Author

    I help women become the most-talked about bestselling authors by teaching them how to make their competition irrelevant. But the difference is that my clients don’t sell their soul to the devil; they write their Wall Street Journal, USA Today or Barnes & Noble bestselling book in their unique voice without compromising on their message, their values or their creative rights. 

    I help unconventional women coaches, speakers and consultants turn their message into a global movement - even if they don’t know how to write- and unlock their 7- and 8-figure legacy.

    Share your comments below. Please read our commenting guidelines before posting. If you have a concern about a comment, report it here.

    You might also like...

    Community//

    Loving a narcissist is like Stockholm Syndrome

    by Vivian McGrath
    //

    Brielle Cotterman: “You would never guess, but I am the survivor of domestic abuse and attempted murder-suicide. It can happen to anyone. Here is what you need to know to protect yourself”

    by Akemi Sue Fisher
    Wisdom//

    An Abusive Relationship Made Me a Perfectionist

    by Talkspace

    Sign up for the Thrive Global newsletter

    Will be used in accordance with our privacy policy.

    Thrive Global
    People look for retreats for themselves, in the country, by the coast, or in the hills . . . There is nowhere that a person can find a more peaceful and trouble-free retreat than in his own mind. . . . So constantly give yourself this retreat, and renew yourself.

    - MARCUS AURELIUS

    We use cookies on our site to give you the best experience possible. By continuing to browse the site, you agree to this use. For more information on how we use cookies, see our Privacy Policy.