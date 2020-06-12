Contributor Log In/Sign Up
Thrive GlobalThrive Global
Thrive Global
Community//

You lose nothing from being nice to people

It does not take extra effort to be kind, nice and open to everyone we meet. Spread more smiles, thank you's and be nice!

By

My father taught me that if you are nice to people, people will be nice to you. For him, it pays to move in the world projecting kindness and spreading good energy and more often than not you will receive positive energy back.

What always struck me most about him was how open and friendly he was to everyone. In the town that he lives in, he knows a lot of people, gives lifts to those without means of transport, plays an active role at church and everyone he encounters regardless of their social position gets greeted with kindness and enthusiasm.

Here is why being nice to others is a good thing.

Thinking outside of yourself

Every human from their history and experience at any given moment may have things weighing on their mind. By going into the world and remembering that everyone has been through or is going through something, you learn to think outside of yourself and treat everyone with kindness and no judgement because they too have a story. 

In looking outside of  your social status, clothing, career and all the things humans use to create a hierarchy where those with less material wealth are at the bottom, you create memorable connections with humans from all walks of life. 

You will meet wonderful humans, you will laugh, learn key life lessons and on your darkest days they will give you something to smile about. These connections are not dependent on anything but people seeing each other as humans first before anything. 

Spreading love and kindness in dark times

2020 for every inhabitant of planet earth has thrown many challenges at us. From a global pandemic to racial hatred, this year is teaching us the importance of being kinder to each other.  Being open and kind to others means you see with clarity what your privileges are and where you can help others. 

Being helpful doesn’t necessarily mean you have to donate large sums or give many hours out of your week to help someone.  Give the taxi driver who no longer books as many rides  your extra change, buy produce from small producers, say thank you to the key workers in your life or sign petitions to stop hatred. You do not have to give everything you have but if you make more effort at being open to others you can easily shine a more positive light and spread more love and kindness through simple acts. 

Finding heroes is ordinary people 

When you are asked who you look up to, the automatic popular response is a celebrity or public figure. You can learn from ordinary individuals as well. 

By listening and connecting with others, you will learn of the struggles and handwork of others, that people have overcome so much to be where they are and that there’s so many wonderful humans out there who are silent heroes that dedicate their lives, time and resources to making a positive impact in other peoples lives.  These silent heroes will teach you to think differently about life. 

In times of isolation it is obviously not easy to meet and connect with people but when the time comes, chat more with the grocery store cashier, ask someone how they are and say thank you with extra enthusiasm. Be nice!

Zangose Tembo, Founder & CEO at thebestofafrica.org

 

 

The Thrive Global Community welcomes voices from many spheres. We publish pieces written by outside contributors with a wide range of opinions, which don’t necessarily reflect our own. Learn more or join us as a community member!
Share your comments below. Please read our commenting guidelines before posting. If you have a concern about a comment, report it here.

You might also like...

Community//

Kindness. Have we forgotten to give what the world needs most?

by Lisa Wood
Community//

“Kindness is cool and it’s nice to be nice” With Designer Ashli Stockton

by Akemi Sue Fisher
Community//

Stand Out Using Kindness

by Lisa Larter

Sign up for the Thrive Global newsletter

Will be used in accordance with our privacy policy.

Thrive Global
People look for retreats for themselves, in the country, by the coast, or in the hills . . . There is nowhere that a person can find a more peaceful and trouble-free retreat than in his own mind. . . . So constantly give yourself this retreat, and renew yourself.

- MARCUS AURELIUS

We use cookies on our site to give you the best experience possible. By continuing to browse the site, you agree to this use. For more information on how we use cookies, see our Privacy Policy.