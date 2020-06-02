Contributor Log In/Sign Up
You Know Where You’re Going, The Question Is ‘How Do You Get There’

Interview with actor, director and producer, Corey Reynolds.

Some of you may know him as ‘Gabrielle’ from TNT’s “The Closer” or as the original ‘Seaweed’ from Broadway’s “Hairspray” but to me, he’s just my big, God-brother, Corey. Corey Reynolds.

I remember the days of us arguing over who knows what and especially the time he scared the life out of me with his Freddy Krueger hand (watch the video below).

We may be ten years apart, but still today, he’s a huge inspiration in my life. He’s always showed me (and proved to me) that it doesn’t matter where you come from, who your friends & family are, that if you have a dream you can bring it to life.

But believe it or not, there was one time that Corey had his doubts and took him a while to embrace. Click on the video below to listen how he overcame that doubt.

People who create legacies are fundamentally sound in who they are and who they want to be and not just who they want people to see.

Corey Reynolds

Watch the video below to hear his advice on how to be successful in any field of work and what he’s learned with over twenty years of film, TV, and theater performances, Corey has learned and observed a lot working not only with other actors, but with directors, producers and networks.

Ashley-Victoria Smith

