You Just Can’t Beat The Person Who Won’t Give Up Says Jay Jay of Ace of Spades Agency

Have you ever heard the phrase “past the point of no return”? It means that you’ve come so far, it’s easier to continue than to turn back. The phrase is used much more sparingly than it should be. Every moment of your life is past the point of no return. You’re not going to eventually end up back in the womb. All you can do is move forward in life, and the reason why is because wherever you’re at or whatever you do, you can’t turn back time.

If you think you’re going to reach success without tasting failure, I can assure you that you’ll never reach success. Every winner loses, but not every loser wins. It’s important to fail because it teaches you valuable life lessons–you don’t always get what you want, being right doesn’t mean you’ll win, heart is more important than skill, never take anything for granted, etc.

What would you do if you had 14 contracts and a secure income for the year ahead, and every single contract was cancelled overnight? It sounds like any entrepreneur’s nightmare, doesn’t it? Well, that’s what happened to PR and digital agency owner, Jay Jay, back in March of 2020.

Jay Jay originally started his career years ago as a magician. He performed on stages and loved his work, and decided to give YouTube a go. But there came a point where magic was no longer fulfilling, so Jay Jay transitioned to speaking for corporate events instead. He excelled in this field and was soon getting hired to speak to companies like McDonalds, Google, Starbucks, and many more. He travelled to over 30 countries during this time, and continued to steadily grow.

However, that all came to a stop when the world went on lockdown due to the effects of Covid-19. With in-person gatherings no longer allowed, every contract Jay Jay had was cancelled.

But he didn’t shut down and give up. “I decided to make use of the place the entire world was turning to: social media. With so much focus on the online world, I decided to build a digital agency that would help struggling entrepreneurs get on their feet and excel.”

Jay says everything you need to reach your goal is already inside of you. You and the person in your life you may look up to or the person who is your role model are genetically 99.99% the same! This might come as a surprise to you but the reality is people who are successful are not very much different than you. So stop making excuses for yourself!

Be thankful for your God-given capabilities and strive for success. You have all the tools inside of you to persevere and keep going.

“When I started my career as a magician, I had no agent or manager to help me with my branding. So after doing all this myself and creating the success online, I felt it was only appropriate that I do it for others too.”So he founded Ace of Spades Agency, and just like Jay Jay’s success with magic and speaking, his agency has already achieved many great things in the short time it’s been established.

He says that what keeps him inspired to keep going is seeing other driven and focused entrepreneurs. “I’m very attracted to this trait in other humans. It’s also very motivating to see all of our success stories.