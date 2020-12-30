On the last day of this unprecedented year of 2020, and not knowing what lies ahead in 2021, it seems appropriately fitting to close out this year with one of the most optimistic, encouraging, and intuitively sound individuals of whom I have ever had the gifted opportunity in which to interview on the Living Fearlessly with Lisa McDonald International Radio/Podcast Show! Jack Canfield has been beyond instrumental in transforming and transcending the trajectory of innumerable lives on the global scale and at the international level. Jack’s name is synonymous with The Law Of Attraction Phenomenon, for which I wholeheartedly subscribe to as a fellow student, manifestor, giver/receiver of its divinely orchestrated teachings. I can personally and professionally attest to the abundant workings of the Universe.



“You have to BELIEVE it to SEE IT” is a declaration of truth; staunchly embedded in the DNA of Jack, and is equally reflective as being the proof in Jack’s pudding aka Jack’s entire life journey having unfolded in the exact non-coincidental ways it in fact has. The unwavering vision Jack has consistently held for himself has been so massive, so abundant, so majestic, so intrinsically heartfelt, that OF COURSE the vision HAD to materialize within the physical realm. Nothing perceivably impossible, ever comes to actual or tangible fruition without the initial concept itself first becoming non-negotiably incorporated into one’s mindset, one’s action-taking, and ultimately blueprinted into one’s own physiology. When you walk, talk, breathe, eat and put into motion what it is you fundamentally believe in with respect to manifestation…it is LAW that the manifestation shows up in one’s life.



There is a unique languaging specifically associated with The Law Of Attraction; inclusive of terms, concepts and ideologies which consists of synchronicity, synergistic energies, co-creation, spiritual symbolism, Universal Signs and Symbols, Universal/Spiritual Alignment as only a few examples of many. There are zero coincidences related to my having set my intentions (heavily) on securing Jack Canfield as a guest on the Living Fearlessly with Lisa McDonald International Radio/Podcast Show. It took me a good couple of years of committed leg-work in which to successfully manifest this into my physical reality, however, I so absolutely envisioned this in my mind, my heart and my soul that it was never an option for me to relinquish this manifestation until such time it became REAL REAL! Interviewing Jack Canfield on my show was nothing short of Universal Law, and because I do wholeheartedly subscribe to, “You have to believe it to see it!” I believed it. I saw it. It showed up! Thank you for showing up, Jack! Thank you for being dialled in to my energies! Thank you for synergistically being attuned to the emitted frequency of my channeled manifestation. This only successfully happens and materializes if one is truly open and receptive to receiving. I am both a great giver and a great receiver as is Jack!



As if our amazing time together on radio wasn’t fantastically surreal or magically phenomenal enough; the yumminess of Jack’s generosity continued to overflow in the form of a personally inscribed copy of his book, The Success Principles, mailed to my home address. JUST WOW! Not only being a great giver, Jack was equally congruent in his ability to be a great receiver by entrusting me with his own home address so that I could gift him with individual copies of all of my own books – – four of them being children’s books, which I personally inscribed to his grandson. Being a true gent, Jack texted me to say that my parcel had safely arrived, and to also express his genuine appreciation. What a lovely human being you are, Jack! Thank you!



On behalf of Jack and myself, we wish to extend our wholehearted gratitude to each of you for kindly taking the time to read this Feature Article! We mutually also wish to thank you for clicking on the enclosed podcast link of our high-vibing conversation with one another! Anyone who knows anything about Jack, knows that he is continuously rolling out an online program, webinar, or mastermind of some form or another. I would highly encourage you to read his most recent book, The Success Principles – – it made my nightstand as its permanent home amongst a handful of other life changing books…the hand-picked selection of what gets read and re-read. For anyone who wishes to further connect outside of this brilliant #ThriveGlobal Forum…it would be an honour and a pleasure to assist you in whichever way(s) you might deem to be a suitable fit. It is my pleasure to serve!

“I Want For You What You Want For You!” ~ Byron Katie.

Uplifting You To Fear Less And To Live More!

Be your own Hero. Be your own Shero.

Be your own Leader. Be your own Best Friend!

Love & Gratitude ~ Lisa

#Grateful #ThriveThursday #ThriveGlobal #LivingFearlessly