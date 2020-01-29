You Have A Vision Board, Now What?

What we think about, we attract. Therefore if you are working on achieving success in your life, you want to have a daily practice that helps you to think about, imagine and feel yourself in a state that represents success for you. You may wonder why it is not enough to just say what you want. That’s where the law of vibration comes in. You have to actually feel yourself in that moment and on some level you need to operate like it has already happened and you are just putting in the work along the way until it shows up.

The Law of Vibration

The law of vibration has been described as the foundation of the law of attraction. In essence, it tells us that everything has a level at which it vibrates. If you want to achieve anything in your life you have to be willing to change your level of vibration. This usually requires a shift in your mindset, your way of thinking about possibilities and an expansion of what you believe to be your capabilities. For example, there’s a reason why so many people who win the lottery wind up becoming bankrupt within five years. They usually have not made the shift in their mindset and their thinking so that they see themselves as people who are wealthy rather than people who have money. People who have money can lose it and feel like they have lost everything. People who are wealthy, may lose their money but they retain their wealth.

For most of us, when we have a vision or dream of big success in our lives, we are a lot like the lottery winners. We usually do not have the mindset that is needed for us to live at that higher level of success or achievement. If you think about it, you probably already experience that in some other areas of your life.

For example, people who travel for their work, are often seen by others as lucky to get to see all these wonderful new locations and stay in great hotels all over the world. While, there is a lot of gratitude for the opportunity to travel and experience different cultures, those who actually do it, know that it is not as glamorous as it appears from the outside. Therefore they have a different mindset about the travel experience. They often learn to complain less, be more adaptable and more tolerant of differences. Or, people who are not at management or executive level in an organization, do not fully understand what it takes to operate at that level and can think that it is easier than it is or more fun or more exciting.

That’s why most people have to struggle to get to where they are going. We do not really operate at the level that will allow us to fit where we want to go. The struggle will be different for everyone. It may be great or small, short or long. However, that struggle is the strengthening process that gets us ready for what is coming next. It is the process of us letting go of what we know and what we have always believed up until that point so that we can embrace the new way of thinking, being and feeling that we need to acquire. To quote Oprah Winfrey, we cannot become more by remaining what we are.

Until, we have a better understanding of what it feels like to be there, we cannot really operate in the way that is going to easily attract to us what we want. When we use a tool like a vision board, a vision statement, visualization or a daily intention setting process, what we are doing is trying to get into a state where we can feel what we are seeking. When we can feel it, we can begin to experience what it is like to be there in reality.

These are not new techniques. Many of the people that we admire for their own journeys have used these types of techniques for years in order to achieve their dreams. Some strategies that are famously talked about include writing the first million dollar cheque that you expect to earn and then constantly visualizing yourself receiving it. Or choosing the house that you want to buy, taking a photograph of it and picturing you and your family living in it daily.

The Company We Keep

We also hear a lot about the company that we choose to keep. There is the old saying that, if you are the smartest person in the room, then you need to change rooms. There is also the one that says, you earn the average income of your five closest friends. It is therefore advised that we choose to be around the people who have what we want for ourselves so that we can learn from them. This does not mean that we should start pretending to be something we are not because the law of vibration knows the difference. Instead, when we see ourselves as students who are willing to learn and grow, we will find the opportunities for that to happen.

The Language We Use

We must be careful of the language we choose to use, both to others and to ourselves. If we constantly talk about our struggle and how hard it is to get where we are going, then we will be focused on the wrong things. We will be missing the opportunities that are already there and by not keeping our eyes on those, we may be missing even more chances as new one emerge.

If we are constantly talking about what is wrong with us or what we are not good at, then we are not thinking about what we are good at and what is right with us. We are therefore not prepared to see where we could fit in, how we could contribute or what we can do to achieve what you are seeking.

Successful people are not focusing on the negative parts of their lives or themselves. That doesn’t mean that they do not know they have flaws or limitations. They do. However, they recognize that if we are going to achieve, we cannot focus on the negative things. Doing that steals our passion and our enthusiasm. If that happens, we can become overwhelmed and paralyzed and stop working on achieving our dreams. Without passion, excitement and a believe in what is possible, we can get stuck, remain where we are and wind up feeling unfulfilled and worn out.

In summary, creating your vision board, vision statement or your list of goals is just the start. To really keep yourself on course, you want to practice seeing yourself in your envisioned reality. You want to feel what it is like to live at that higher state of vibration. You need to believe in the possibility of it becoming real and you need to know that you will become who you need to be in order to thrive there.

It’s never just as simple as saying that this is what we want. The more we think about the things we want in our lives, the greater the chance that they will keep showing up. We have to be clear and we have to be consistent in using our vision tools as part of the foundation that will help us to get there.

Marjorie Wharton is a trainer, facilitator and coach who works with individuals and organizations to help them improve their performance. She is based at the Sagicor Cave Hill School of Business in Barbados. Follow her on LinkedIn, Instagram or Medium.com. For more of her writing visit https://marjoriewharton.live. For more on her coaching programme, visit the company website for Breakthrough Performance Coaching at https://btpcoaching.com.