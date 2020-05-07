Contributor Log In/Sign Up
Thrive GlobalThrive Global
Thrive Global
Community//

You Get The Talent That You Pay for!

Four years ago, CEO Dan Price slashed his own salary of almost $1 million to raise those of his employees, bringing the minimum salary of every employee to $70,000. Now he’s opening an office in a new city and promising another salary increase. In 2015, he was heralded as one of the most generous employers. Two […]

By

Four years ago, CEO Dan Price slashed his own salary of almost $1 million to raise those of his employees, bringing the minimum salary of every employee to $70,000. Now he’s opening an office in a new city and promising another salary increase.

In 2015, he was heralded as one of the most generous employers. Two weeks after he made the initial announcement, the company was flooded with 4,500 resumes and new customer inquiries jumped from 30 a month to 2,000 a month. Price’s belief is that by investing in his employees, the company will grow faster. Sadly, most employers don’t get this. If you want to increase loyalty, engagement and productivity start by paying people what they are worth.

Today, many companies will not hire the candidates who are considered “Overqualified.” However, ignoring the “overqualified” because you think they are too expensive, and you can hire 2 employees for the price of one, will eventually cost you in the long term. You can’t Google experience.

Most people don’t expect ridiculous salaries or raises, they just want to be paid what they are worth. It’s a shame how we have designated employees as “liabilities” while machines and buildings are assets. We invest in assets; we limit liabilities.

At the University of Pennsylvania, researchers discovered that businesses that spent 10% of their revenue on capital improvements saw a 3.9% productivity increase. But get this—when that same 10% was invested in employees, productivity went up 8.5%.

“The minute you settle for less than you deserve, you get even less than you settled for.” – Maureen Dowd

Additionally, I see many job seekers and employees, whether interviewing for a job or negotiating for a raise, undersell themselves. Learn to stand up for yourself. Learn to say no. Don’t be afraid to ask for the salary you deserve. It’s about the skills, experience and value you bring to the table. Know your worth and don’t be afraid to ask for it.

Check out my latest Bestselling Book.

Leading the Workforce of the Future: Inspiring a Mindset of Passion, Innovation and Growth

Leading the Workforce of the Future provides concrete advice and best practices on how to engage and retain top talent. It addresses several areas to focus on to future proof yourself and your business. The future is no longer some far-off destination; it is already here. Don’t be caught off guard!

Thank You.

Brigette Hyacinth, Author & Keynote Speaker

Brigette Hyacinth is a global keynote speaker on Leadership, Management, Artificial Intelligence and Digital transformation

The Thrive Global Community welcomes voices from many spheres. We publish pieces written by outside contributors with a wide range of opinions, which don’t necessarily reflect our own. Learn more or join us as a community member!
Share your comments below. Please read our commenting guidelines before posting. If you have a concern about a comment, report it here.

You might also like...

//

First Responders First

by Carlos Perez
//

Thriving in the New Normal

by Rebecca Muller
Mid adult woman on phone with laptop at dining table, son using digital tablet, role model, working mother, efficiency
//

Working From Home in the New Normal

by John McAlester

Sign up for the Thrive Global newsletter

Will be used in accordance with our privacy policy.

Thrive Global
People look for retreats for themselves, in the country, by the coast, or in the hills . . . There is nowhere that a person can find a more peaceful and trouble-free retreat than in his own mind. . . . So constantly give yourself this retreat, and renew yourself.

- MARCUS AURELIUS

We use cookies on our site to give you the best experience possible. By continuing to browse the site, you agree to this use. For more information on how we use cookies, see our Privacy Policy.