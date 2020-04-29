“You don’t have to do it ALL, you just have to keep moving”, with Christine Archer

You don’t have to do it ALL, you just have to keep moving. Having known this, I would have asked for help a lot sooner and would not have allowed my penchant for perfection to bring me to a place of fear and stagnation. I would have been more willing to make and accept the missteps in order to grow.

As a part of my series about the women in wellness, I had the pleasure of interviewing Christine Archer, a fitness and nutrition coach, bodybuilder, makeup artist and fit mom of 3 who empowers women thru fitness and beauty. She is the owner of Beaute-Fit™ LLC and Fit Bride & Beyond™ where she helps brides-to-be “Rock the Dress” and mothers get their “Groove Back”. She believes women can look great at any age, her vision is to leave a legacy of health and fitness for her children and all women for generations to come.

Thank you so much for doing this with us! Can you share your top three “lifestyle tweaks” that you believe will help support people’s journey towards better wellbeing?

During my journey I have found the top three “lifestyle tweaks” that can help support anyone’s journey is as follows:

1. Having a growth mindset of gratitude. The health and fitness journey is not easy. Having a positive, growth mindset while expressing gratitude helps you adapt to challenges and prepare for the possibilities of success.

2. Acceptance and forgiveness. To be successful you must be able to love yourself as you are, accept you may stumble along the way, and be kind enough to forgive yourself as well as others and move on!

3. Adopting a Daily Routine (Consistency). Our results towards health, fitness and wellbeing are driven by our daily actions. What we do consistently will determine how successful we are at reaching our goals and in life!

Can you share the most interesting story that happened to you since you started your career?

What’s most interesting since starting my career as a Fitness and Nutrition Coach is my denial of wanting to become a coach! While fitness has been in my bones since a child, I did not pursue that as a career. I chose another path in the healthcare field and chose to become a Registered Nurse. Unlike being a nurse, I didn’t believe I could serve others being a coach and still earn a living. While my love of fitness came naturally, I didn’t start my career as a Fitness and Nutrition Coach until 2017 when a business coach stated (after several suggestions) that she could see the joy, passion and ease I expressed when speaking of health and fitness. She urged me to pursue what set me on fire!

Can you share a story about the biggest mistake you made when you were first starting? Can you tell us what lesson you learned from that?

The biggest mistake I made when first starting was waiting so long to start, followed by thinking I could do it ALL by myself, and fear of failure. I fell into the trap of thinking if I wasn’t handling every aspect of the business, it wouldn’t be done correctly. I soon learned my need for “perfection” lead to a lack of completion, motivation, and exhaustion.

I learned to humble myself and ask for help, be confident that help would be given, and to follow the advice of others with a proven record of success. I realized I did not have to have everything in a place of perfection especially if it lead to procrastination or a lack of completion. It was more important for me to successfully serve others both near and abroad. While I have made my fair share of missteps on this incredible journey, I can honestly say that I have learned a great deal and will continue to better myself, progress forward, and never look back!

When it comes to health and wellness, how is the work you are doing helping to make a bigger impact in the world?

I believe my focus on health, fitness and beauty in all women, both young and old, positively impacts the family unit strengthening both its future and present matriarchs.

None of us are able to achieve success without some help along the way. Is there a particular person who you are grateful towards who helped get you to where you are? Can you share a story about that?

I am extremely grateful to many individuals but the one person I am most grateful to is my mother. My mother migrated to the US from Haiti over 40 years ago and from day one, she worked tirelessly to care for my two brothers and I. Despite speaking no English and possessing a minimal education, she was determined to give us a better life and make successes of us all.

She believed in God, education, hard work, and leadership by example. Though she experienced some missteps, struggles, and disappointments along the way, she devoted herself to creating a solid foundation for my siblings and I.

If you could start a movement that would bring the most amount of wellness to the most amount of people, what would that be?

It would be my current movement of empowerment through fitness and beauty. I believe when you feel good and look good, you’re more likely to give 110% thus allowing you to be so much better in all other areas of your life. Through this, you are then able to share your light with others.

What are your “3 Things I Wish Someone Told Me Before I Started” and why?

1. You will have missteps, take it one day at a time, this is a learning and growing journey.

This would have been pivotal in allowing me to get “unstuck” and realizing the journey is not a straight path. There are turns, ups & downs, clearings, and rocky roads BUT it’s ALL part of growing and makes the journey worth it.

2. You don’t have to do it ALL, you just have to keep moving.

Having known this, I would have asked for help a lot sooner and would not have allowed my penchant for perfection to bring me to a place of fear and stagnation. I would have been more willing to make and accept the missteps in order to grow.

3. Not everyone will believe or get your message and that’s OK. Realize you are your biggest cheerleader and/or critic!

Sometimes you get caught in wanting to please and serve everyone and lose yourself in the process. This can lead to feelings of doubt, fear, or insecurity. The truth is, you have to believe in your message and realize you will not be able to help everyone, nor will they get it and that has to be OK. If you believe in yourself and want to be in a place of service, you must be, as I mentioned before, your own biggest cheerleader!

Do you have a “girl-crush” in this industry? If you could take one person to brunch, who would it be? (Let another “woman in wellness” know that you respect her as a teacher and guide! )

My girl crush would have to be Ernestine Shepherd who was deemed the oldest competitive bodybuilder in 2010 by the Guinness Book of World Records. Having met her in 2012, I was in awe of her selflessness, kindness and dedication to health and fitness. Though she is no longer competing she continues to serve as a role model for all women.

Sustainability, veganism, mental health and environmental changes are big topics at the moment. Which one of these causes is dearest to you, and why?

I must say, without question, that mental health is nearest and dearest to my heart! A year after my first child was born, my feelings and emotions took a downward turn and I was later diagnosed with clinical depression. During that time, I found it very difficult to share what was happening with family and friends. I felt embarrassed and ashamed that I wasn’t coping well and told myself that no one would understand. Through counseling and medication, I was able to recover.

It took a long while before I could freely admit to my battle with depression without the fear of stigmatization. Today, I openly share my share story so others can realize that they are not alone. I want people who suffer from mental illness, especially women, to know there is no reason to be ashamed and that it’s ok to seek professional help through counseling, medication, or the combination of both.

While working with numerous brides and mothers, two pivotal and life changing stages in a woman’s life, I continuously empower and inspire them towards a positive mindset of self-love, self- worth, renewed and sustained confidence, and a true sense self-esteem.

What is the best way our readers can follow you on social media?

To follow Christine's journey she can be found @beautefit.fitness on Facebook and Instagram

