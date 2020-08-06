Contributor Log In/Sign Up
Thrive GlobalThrive Global
Thrive Global
Community//

You don’t have to become a couch potato through the pandemic!

Tips on how to remain active under COVID-19

The Thrive Global Community welcomes voices from many spheres. We publish pieces written by outside contributors with a wide range of opinions, which don’t necessarily reflect our own. Community stories are not commissioned by our editorial team, and though they are reviewed for adherence to our guidelines, they are submitted in their final form to our open platform. Learn more or join us as a community member!
By

Who would have expected to live through a pandemic!? None of us. And the best treatment is for everyone to stay at home.

Staying physically active has become a challenge. We know that sitting for most part of the day is not good and that it can have negative effects on our health, well-being and quality of life. Confinement can also cause additional stress and challenge our mental health.

Tips to maintain ourselves active at home with no special equipment and limited space

Here are some general tips…

Try to reduce long periods of time spent sitting, whether for work, studying, watching TV, reading, using social media or playing games using screens. Set up a regular routine to be active every day and stick with it, as this will help you adjust to new ways of working, study and family life under COVID-19 restrictions. Be active with your family and friends, as connecting with others can help you stay motivated. Set yourself and your family goals, by choosing a specific type of activity, time of day and/or number of minutes you will do every day.

More specifically…

Take short breaks during the day. Reduce your sedentary time by standing up and stretching whenever possible -every 30 minutes would be ideal. 

Walk. Even better than standing up, take a walk around the house, up and down the stairs, or into the garden. Even in small spaces, walking around or walking on the spot, can help you remain active. If you have a call, stand or walk around your home while you speak, instead of sitting down. 

Be creative. Dancing, playing with children, and performing domestic chores such as cleaning and gardening are other means to stay active at home. By just moving around and stretching you can improve your health and wellbeing. You can follow an online exercise class as a regular routine. Many of these are free and can be found on YouTube. If you have no experience performing these exercises, be cautious and aware of your own limitations.

Relax. Meditation and deep breaths can help you remain calm.

Tips to exercise for those who venture out

Do not exercise if you have a fever, cough and difficulty breathing. Stay home and rest and seek medical attention.  

If you are able to go for a walk or bicycle ride or if you go to a park or public open space to walk, run or exercise, practice physical distancing. Always wear a mask when social distancing is not possible.  

If you are not regularly active start slowly and with low intensity activities, like walking and low impact exercises. Start with shorter amounts, like 5-10 minutes, and gradually build up to 30 minutes or more continuously over a few weeks. Choose the right intensity according to your health status and fitness level. You should be able to breath comfortably and hold a conversation while you do moderate-intensity physical activity.   

Wash your hands with water and soap before you leave, when you get to where you are going, and as soon as you get home.  If water and soap are not immediately available, use alcohol-based hand rub.

As the country continues to open, don’t let your guard down.

Be safe, stay healthy, every step counts!

Andres Digenio, MD, PhD

Andres Digenio is a bilingual physician scientist, exercise physiologist, nutritionist and coach. He served as Medical Director of the Vanderbilt University Dayani Center for Health and Wellness, and as Clinical Director of their newly created obesity clinic. Previously, he served as Medical Director and Head of the Johannesburg Cardiac Rehabilitation Center, the largest center of its kind in the country. He established the first hospital-based private wellness and rehabilitation center in South Africa with three satellites at the nation's largest fitness chain. He is a member of professional and patient organizations like the Obesity Society, the Obesity Action Coalition and the American Diabetes Association. He published 150+ papers and was a regular speaker at national and international conferences. He is active in health, diet, fitness, and medical social media groups with a total reach of 1.5 million. He devoted his clinical career to improve the lifestyle of patients and manage obesity to prevent diabetes and cardiovascular diseases. Recognizing the reach limitations of one on one counseling, he created the web-based PulseStep Lifestyle Program (www.pulsestep.com), to provide a lifestyle delivery model that is scalable to large number of individuals because of its low cost and convenience. He urges his followers to adopt a healthy lifestyle, it is never too late!

Share your comments below. Please read our commenting guidelines before posting. If you have a concern about a comment, report it here.

You might also like...

Community//

How Do I Motivate Myself to Work out During Covid-19 Lockdown?

by Narendra Sharma
Community//

Staying Healthy From Home

by Sophia L. Thomas
Community//

How to Keep Your Brain Healthy While You’re Stuck at Home

by Syed Balkhi

Sign up for the Thrive Global newsletter

Will be used in accordance with our privacy policy.

Thrive Global
People look for retreats for themselves, in the country, by the coast, or in the hills . . . There is nowhere that a person can find a more peaceful and trouble-free retreat than in his own mind. . . . So constantly give yourself this retreat, and renew yourself.

- MARCUS AURELIUS

We use cookies on our site to give you the best experience possible. By continuing to browse the site, you agree to this use. For more information on how we use cookies, see our Privacy Policy.