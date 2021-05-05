You do not have to take responsibility for everything

If someone says to me they are going to do something I suddenly find a way to tell them that I will do it instead. When someone loses something I offer to replace it even though I was never the person that lost it. When someone mentions something they want, I find myself giving away earnings to give this person what they want. When someone doesn’t fulfil a commitment, I never express to them that what they did to me caused inconvenience from fear of upsetting them.

You cannot save everyone

There is truly nothing wrong with a person that gives to others however constantly taking responsibility for everything simply means that you strongly believe you can be the saver of everyone, which you can’t. Granted you might be a human who privileges the admirable virtue of kindness but if your kindness is dependent on demonstrating to people that you alone are able to help them, then perhaps you do not have pure, selfless intentions in your desire to receive recognition for your kindness.

Vulnerability to manipulation

A person who is in a constant state of thinking they alone are able to help others is vulnerable to manipulation. How many times have you look at your bank account and regretted giving away your last coins because you will not be able to get around or afford lunch? How many times have you budgeted carefully each month to then continuously spend on gifts you can’t afford and social gatherings you would much rather not attend?

If people truly appreciate your presence in their life, they are alright without you going outside your means to do things for them. When you re-evaluate your values such as family and friendship, you realise that simply spending time with those your love is enough for them to feel seen and heard by you.

It’s ok to put put yourself first

If you are programmed to think of others before yourself you may burnout from always committing your time and get disillusioned about the role you play in the lives of those you love. To prioritise yourself either through health and wellness, spending time alone, exercising patience with others or giving within your means, is important. You acknowledge you limits and create boundaries that guard you from unnecessarily carrying responsibly that is not yours.