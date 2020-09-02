Contributor Log In/Sign Up
You cannot believe everything you hear- Sydney Blank

You cannot believe everything you hear, read, or see, particularly with regards to skincare. Not everyone is a clear skin guru; even the experts have proven wrong in the past. Oily skin should not be moisturized, makeup speeds up aging, rubbing alcohol will kill acne, there is no such thing as over-exfoliating; these common pieces of advice were debunked.

Science is ever-evolving, and staying up to date with it is prime for optimal results.

Since Blank is woke on science, we asked her to share her knowledge for better skincare.

People assume models naturally have beautiful skin, why is this a misconception?

Working with thousands of models  over my career, many don’t have flawless skin. It is a struggle for many young women, models included. The lifestyle of many models isn’t always healthy. Many models don’t get enough sleep, don’t eat right, and feel major stress if their only income is modeling.

Unfortunately, many people don’t take that into consideration and assume all models have perfect skin. This was an inspiration for me knowing that a healthy skincare line and routine would be something I could first promote to those within the modeling industry.

Through your research, what was the biggest lesson you learned? Was there skincare “common knowledge” that you followed for years that proved to be false in your studies?

The biggest lesson I’ve learned  through my research is that product shelf life is real. In the past, I’ve definitely been guilty of keeping and using products longer than their expiration date states, which is typically 12 to 24 months on average. Products with expired dates may have inactive ingredients resulting in the products no longer showing the desired results.

Have you discovered any new product from recent research that could be a game-changer and implemented into your line?

From recent research and experimenting, I discovered Manuka honey after moving to Dubai. This honey, made in New Zealand and Australia through bees pollinating the Manuka bush, has amazing benefits for your skin. When applied to your skin, this honey can balance your skin’s pH level and help slough away dead skin cells. Its anti-inflammatory effect can also decrease inflammation caused by acne.

Manuka honey, being antibacterial, will decrease the likelihood that bacteria will infect pores and cause acne. This honey is an absolute game changer and will  be the main ingredient in a new product collaboration we are doing with a Manuka honey company in Kuwait.

With new skincare discoveries happening frequently, how do you manage to stay on top of it all? Do you test all or only the ones you find most intriguing?

With new discoveries happening, I always manage to stay on top of the latest trends through constant research and always visiting new skincare clinics to learn the best new treatments and what treatments/ingredients clients are raving about. I like to be one of the first to test new treatments and ingredients. It’s like a hobby of mine. This is my business but also my passion, so I feel very blessed!

Alexander Maxwell, CEO at Maxwell Digitals

Internet Entrepreneur | Digital Marketing Expert | Marketing Consultant | Stock Market Enthusiast|| Founder & CEO at Maxwell Digitals, based in California.

