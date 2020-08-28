YOU CAN NOT BE WHO YOU ARE BY BEING WHO YOU ARE NOT

the way of nature is to hold space

for all things to be true to who they are.

the mountain does not long to be the river

nor does the river crave to be the mountain.

in this space, what i am not falls away

and who i am remains.

i am finding this life-changing

for myself

and for those who enter my zoom room

either for my 50 conversations with 50 strangers series

or for more intimate work we do together in private.

are you who you are not

we become so accustomed to being this way,

we forget who we are

but as long as you are who you are not,

you cannot be who you are

if you want to experience the zoom room

contact me to be a guest on

50 conversations with 50 strangers

to see the experience of others go to:

https://lnkd.in/dqSNaUd