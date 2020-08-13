You Can Make Mistakes, But you Can Never Have Doubts: Edu Pruni’s Road to Success

The beginnings of an entrepreneur are challenging, from deciding to go through in such a competitive world, to enduring some failures. The road will be full of difficult decisions, and mistakes will be part of that journey. You will not always make the best decisions. But there is something that you can’t have, and it is doubt. This is how Edu Pruni, an influencer and entrepreneur, emphasizes it.

He knows better than anyone else that entrepreneurship in any field is hard. His path in the fashion world has taught him that. In his early days, he may have made some mistakes, but he never had any doubts about where he wanted to go. Mistakes are part of who he is today, so he has no regrets about anything he has done. It is better for him to make mistakes than to never take action because of doubts.

In his short career, success comes from hard work and lessons learned. He is now a recognized figure in different parts of the world, thanks to the fact that he has accumulated a large base of followers in social networks. On Instagram alone, he has nearly half a million followers. This is something he is proud of, as his growth in networking is due to his work and 100% unique content.

Thanks to his influence in networks, he was able to combine his passions and become a successful entrepreneur. He has a network of restaurants that he has managed to leverage on the brand that he has cultivated since his beginnings in modeling.

The Achievements in Edu Pruni’s Short Career

The issue today is not about the power that action gives you, not having doubts when it comes to wanting to succeed. This will undoubtedly lead you to make mistakes, but if you face these failures in the right way, they will inevitably lead you to success.

As a model, Edu has stood out for appearing in well-known magazines and as a figure of great brands. He has worked with London Magazine, Male with Loewe and Philippe Milton, in the Huawei Honor mobile campaign, among others. At 24, this is undoubtedly considered a success, but Pruni is going for more and will continue to take action to achieve its success.

In the business world, Edu has also been successful, thanks to his understanding of the business world. He knows the strength that his brand gives him, and that is how he leads each venture to success. But can his growth in the networks be considered a success?

Absolutely! Networks are an excellent platform for you to grow and strengthen your brand and drive business or enterprise. Having the reach that Edu has in networks; is fundamental. Best of all, he knows how to combine all his passions to take his projects to the top, something to be admired.

His Next Projects

Moving forward and never having doubts is what has always marked the path of Edu Pruni, both in business, modeling, and his life as an influence. That is why his projects are very ambitious, and he is already working on achieving them.

His first step is to continue strengthening his brand. This he considers fundamental to keep advancing and making projects concrete. Using his image, which is already recognized, is what has given him fruits, and that is why he will continue using this strategy, which many should do, in his opinion.

He wants to enter fully into the business world and, in a few years, have a multinational. Without a doubt, something he is already directing his efforts towards, without leaving aside his other passions. Something to note, because many others hesitate to combine several projects at once, thinking they can fail in one.