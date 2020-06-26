“You can do it.” With Tyler Gallagher & Janet Wischnia

The value of NOT listening – When the going gets tough, don’t listen to” it can’t be done.” Throughout my career I have been told many times that “You cannot do that”. “It is cheaper to make bedding overseas”, “No one will pay the price for the American Blossom quality”. Well after one year we have proved them wrong and we will make this a success because it is a great product and it is also the right thing to do.

Janet is the CEO/President of American Blossom Linens and one of the owners of Thomaston Mills, the manufacturer of American Blossom Linens. Since she was 4 years old, Janet has been involved with the family business started by her grandfather. She learned from the ground up about the textile industry, from manufacturing to marketing and even sweeping the floor. American Blossom provides linens for hospitals and hotels across the nation. Recently, Janet brought back selling her linens directly to online buyers because she knows people are looking for sustainable products, impeccably made in the USA by your friends and neighbors. She’s dedicated to making products that will last for years and never go out of style.

Thank you so much for joining us! Can you tell us the story about what brought you to this specific career path?

Mydad groomed me to be in this business from the time I was 5 years old. He would bring home scrap work papers for me to scribble on while he did his own work at night. During school holidays he would bring me to the office where he taught me how to fold pillowcases. He would have me deliver folders to other people in the company so that I would get to know them and they would get to know me. I have now been working in my family business, ATD-AMERICAN Co for almost 40 years. By the way, my dad at 94 still comes to the office every day.

The company was started in 1931 by my grandfather. He started off with one retail linen store in the downtown area of Philadelphia. Once my dad and his 2 brothers joined the business, they opened a second linens retail store. Over the 89 years we have been in business, the company was reinvented several times. It really grew under the leadership of my Dad and my two uncles. My Dad and his brothers did not want to work retail hours so they changed the business and became a wholesale distributor of textiles and clothing to government agencies.

As the company grew, we began to sell more bedding products and expand our customer base to include the healthcare and hospitality markets. Over time those markets became larger than the government market for us. We sold so many sheets that it became cost effective to start to manufacture our own. In 2001 right after 9/11 we bought one of our major competitors, Thomaston Mills out of bankruptcy and began to manufacture our own products.

Much like now, the period after 9/11 was filled with uncertainty. The hospitality industry was heavily affected by a general drop in travel. We also faced challenges due to changes in the global trade policies and the search for “cheap” products at any cost. During this period most of the textile manufacturing left the USA. There were a total of 516,000 jobs lost in the textile industry.

We have survived these difficult times because of our quality and speed. We have developed the ability to provide customized, quality products with quick turnaround to our hospitality and healthcare customers. That is why we have been able to continue to manufacture here in the USA. My Dad retired from his position as CEO in 2003 and I became President of the company.

This brings me to today and another reinvention. I turned 60 this year and had been doing a lot of thinking about what direction I wanted my career to take. Two of my three children are married and I now have three grandchildren. I did not want the responsibility of being President but I wanted to stay with the business. I had the itch to learn something new.

With all of the publicity about Made in America, the growing concern about sustainability and the environment and the growth of the direct to consumer model I thought I would try to take our company back to our retail roots. I stepped down as President and turned that job over to my very capable cousin Robert Zaslow and began to plan our new brand American Blossom Linens, bedding made completely in the USA from 100% organic cotton grown in Western Texas.

Can you share one of the major challenges you encountered when first leading the company? What lesson did you learn from that?

Manufacturing and selling bedding for the Healthcare and Hospitality markets was my comfort zone so I had to break out of that mindset. I threw myself into developing an online brand and selling retail customers, neither of which I knew anything about. I have to say that it was scary at the start and it still is at times. No one likes to feel they do not know what they are doing. But I did know what I wanted, which was a premium, comfortable, sustainable, organic product,100% made in the USA. It took longer to develop than I would have liked but I wanted it to be right. No corners were cut. We took a chance and made inventory of our new line and I did not really know how to market it or sell it online. What I learned was that if you take one step at a time, put your mind to learning new skills, ask lots of questions and use your network, you can do anything. We began selling in early 2019 and were able to exceed the goal we set for ourselves.

What are some of the factors that you believe led to your eventual success?

I think several things have led to success including hard work, resilience, the enthusiasm to keep learning and the ability to look critically at your plans and make a course correction if needed. In my opinion the most important factor is teamwork. It has been so important for me to gather the experienced individuals within our company to help me with manufacturing, packaging, shipping and building our website and also friends (my best friend from college is helping us write blog posts, another friend helped with line art and another friend did a photo shoot), family(my husband, sisters, cousins have tested the product and given me so much encouragement) and experts outside of our company to help with design, advertising ideas, strategy and implementation. I feel blessed to have such a talented and supportive network to help me bring my idea to market.

What are your “5 Things I Wish Someone Told Me Before I Became CEO”? Please share a story or example for each.

Listening is such an important skill. It is at the heart of everything I have accomplished.

The value of listening to customers- American Blossom has only been selling for about one year. In this time, I have gotten to know some wonderful customers. I make it a priority to speak directly with customers at every opportunity. I read every review and I have involvement in any problem that occurs. This gives me early warning about anything I need to improve. I also get wonderful suggestions which helps to improve the product. One customer, Lynn who is a UX writer, has placed several orders with us and volunteered to help us improve our website navigation. Our IT director made several of the changes she recommended. The value of listening to employees- Not being very experienced with retail packaging, I went to our sewing supervisor, production planners and plant manager for guidance. It was their idea to make the box from recycled cardboard and not use any plastic packaging. We have less waste which is of course better for the environment and is appreciated by our customers. The value of listening to vendors- I was looking to make a product that was environmentally friendly and different from other products in the marketplace. One of our long-time partners introduced me to Sally Fox, the breeder and supplier of FoxFibre® organic cotton that is grown in a color. It enables us to produce fabric that is colored but dye free. I have had the chance to visit Sally at her farm and now we have become friends. The value of listening to your “Gut”- I started this process because I wanted to make the best sustainable bedding Made in the USA that I personally would love to sleep in. Using organic cotton, heavier more substantial fabric, deeper pockets and more generously sized flat sheets was the right decision. Customers are ordering, we have 96% 5-star reviews and best of all customers call me on the phone just to tell me how much they like the product. The value of NOT listening- When the going gets tough, don’t listen to” it can’t be done.” Throughout my career I have been told many times that “You cannot do that”. “It is cheaper to make bedding overseas”, “No one will pay the price for the American Blossom quality”. Well after one year we have proved them wrong and we will make this a success because it is a great product and it is also the right thing to do.

What advice would you give to your colleagues to help them to thrive and not “burn out”?

My best advice is to have confidence and faith in your abilities and take time to care for yourself. Starting a new business brings with it many ups and downs, lots of hard work and hours. It is so important to focus on each small victory and not let any roadblocks get your down. Just keep moving one step at a time and have patience. I keep a quote on my phone that I really like “Success is going from failure to failure with enthusiasm” My favorite antidote for stress is my spin bike. Just get on the bike and all of your worries disappear.

None of us are able to achieve success without some help along the way. Is there a particular person who you are grateful towards who helped get you to where you are? Can you share a story?

Frankly it is hard to choose just one. I have wonderful sisters, children, friends, cousins and coworkers who provide me constant encouragement and ideas. I would say that I am particularly grateful toward my Dad Jerry and my husband Eric. My Dad started training me in business when I was four years old when he taught me the meaning of debit and credit accounting entries. He encouraged me to learn from the ground up about business and had me do almost every entry level job at the company during my summer vacations.

Like all good daughters I did go through a rebellious stage. I decided when I went to college I would not take business courses and instead I would study liberal arts. When I was nearing the end of my senior year at the University of Pennsylvania with no idea what I was going to do upon graduation, my then boyfriend, now husband, Eric said you should go work at the family business. He said you have a really good mind for business and you like it so why not do it. I am very thankful to both of them for their encouragement. It has been fun so far (most of the time) and I look forward to seeing where this new venture will take us.

What are some of the goals you still have and are working to accomplish, both personally and professionally?

Professionally we are just at the beginning of our journey with this new brand. I really do think of my customers as my friends and my community and I want to provide them with an entire assortment of great, sustainable products 100% made here in the USA. My goal is to expand to other products such as blankets, pillows, comforters, bath towels and maybe even some body lotions and bath products. Personally, I just want to continue trying to be as healthy as I can be, enjoying my family and visiting all of the National Parks.

What do you hope to leave as your lasting legacy?

My lasting legacy are the values that I have lived and taught to my family, friends and coworkers. Kindness, hard work, enthusiasm, honesty and small details do matter.

You are a person of great influence. If you could start a movement that would enhance people’s lives in some way, what would it be? You never know what your idea can trigger!

This is a very easy question for me. I would start a movement to educate people on the importance of buying products Made in the USA. For over 30 years we as consumers have allowed our manufacturing jobs to be sent overseas. This has affected most industries from medicine to electronics, equipment, furniture, clothing and of course bedding. The American people have continued to support companies that have moved production to China and India in pursuit of “cheap.” Economists say that if things cost less everyone benefits but is this really true. Is “cheap” really the best?

In times like this with COVID-19 all around threatening supply chains and jobs, maybe we should rethink our buying habits. We pay the price for these “inexpensive throw away” items in lost jobs, environmental problems, ever larger landfills, and lack of control of products that we rely on to live our lives.

Manufacturing here in the USA certainly helps our economy. USA manufacturers are held to much higher wage, environmental and safety standards which makes price competition difficult but the benefits are worth the extra cost. While most of the textile manufacturing left the USA, as a family business, we felt it was important to take care of our larger community so we made the decision to do what it takes to continue manufacturing in Georgia. It has not been easy but we have been committed because it is the right thing to do. In the process we have built up our manufacturing capabilities, used technology where we could, partnered with other American suppliers and most importantly worked hard and just kept pushing forward.

My goal at American Blossom Linens is to continue to provide jobs for our wonderful American workers and to make very high-quality products that will last and last. In our small way, this helps to protect our people and the environment. Especially now, consumers need to support their friends and neighbors with small businesses by spending their dollars on products made in the USA. This will help all of our communities.

