You Can Change Your Karma

In the over 20 years I have been seeing clients in the clinic, I’m always surprised by the amount of people who believe they are ‘stuck’ with their Karma. I suggest to them that your karma is like being dealt a hand of cards, and it’s what you do with those cards that makes the difference.

Also, it’s not only WHAT you do which echoes your karma; it’s HOW you do it. In my book, Return Again, we go into the ‘how’ in more detail. But

here’s a start solution to get you going.

Your behaviour patterns, natural action modality, or what is called your ‘conation’ is the way you act by instinct from your subconscious mind. And like everything else, once you understand what ‘is’ then you can change your behavior to change your karma.

Change it to what you want it to be – sounds simple doesn’t it. But what most folks don’t realize is that in general, we have four action modes in which we live. So check which one most closely resembles how you

move through life.

Fact Finder – the instinctive way we gather and share information. We need all the facts and information before we make a decision or do anything. Specific is a good word for you.



Follow Through – the instinctive way we arrange and design. You’re a systems person; first you do this, and then this and then the next thing. It has to be in order to make sense to you. Maintain is a good word for you.



Quick Start – the instinctive way we deal with risk and uncertainty. You’re a starter, a creator, you jump in and adapt as you go. Improviser is a good word for you



Implementer – the instinctive way we handle space and tangibles. You like structure, perimeters, and boundaries. A good word for you is builder.

I would add two more types, which can be an add ons to the above ways of behavior….:

People who ‘move toward’ something and people who ‘move away’ from. It shows in language – do you say “I’m going to stop procrastinating about exercise’ (away from) or “I’m going to the gym more often” (towards). There’s no right or wrong here, good or not so good. It just is.

Once you understand your basic instinctive patterns and recognize how you interact with life on a daily basis – you CAN change your behaviour and your Karma. You just have to want to do it.



