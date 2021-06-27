Contributor Log In/Sign Up
You Can Change The World By Thinking Differently – Hetvi Karia of Team Wizard Media

The Thrive Global Community welcomes voices from many spheres on our open platform. We publish pieces as written by outside contributors with a wide range of opinions, which don't necessarily reflect our own.
By
Hetvi Karia
The internet is connecting and educating people across the globe like never before. With the arrival of Digital Marketing, online businesses are making use of the latest technologies and ideas to fast forward in their business strategies.

It’s not hard to come up with a great idea. What’s hard is to develop the habits that enable you to come up with great ideas. The extent to which you incorporate these habits into your life ultimately determines the quality of your ideas. It’s not magic, it’s commitment.

The need to engage with a wider audience online is handled in the company by focusing on SEO. “If you need to expand your online presence, perhaps the best solution is SEO. It focuses on improving your web visibility in different ways, such as link building, keyword research and content creation. Through this we intend to help our clients rank higher in search results and garner more visibility online, making potential customers more likely to click over to your site and convert”, says Hetvi Karia, the co-founder of Team Wizard media.

Ever felt like a fish out of water? Are you zigging while everyone else is zagging?

When you get to that place in your career or business it can feel really uncomfortable. You don’t quite fit in, and you don’t do the same things as everyone else. You may start to question yourself, your judgement, your vision, and your abilities. The good news is that the people that change the world do so by thinking differently, being different and embracing their own uniqueness said Hetvi Karia

With reference to the company’s experiences in the past, Social media marketing was observed to require a specific attention and treatment quite different from that of the other digital platforms. Personalized marketing towards a targetted audience with similar interests according to the nature of the business is crucial to social media management.

Alexander Maxwell, CEO at Maxwell Digitals

Internet Entrepreneur | Digital Marketing Expert | Marketing Consultant | Stock Market Enthusiast|| Founder & CEO at Maxwell Digitals, based in California.

