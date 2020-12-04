Contributor Log In/Sign Up
You are your own designer

I am going to make everything around me beautiful that will be my life - Elsie de Wolfe

Life is once, try to live this beautiful life whole heartedly. God gave us so much to enjoy our life, enjoy each and every moment without disturbing, troubling, hurting others. Be a boon to others, not a headache or burden to others. You are the designer of your life.

Create it, design it in the beautiful way you want to live. Enjoy and create every part of life. Have a plan for everything. Made it as a beautiful water fountain which gives pleasure to your eyes and ears, peace to your mind. Don’t live the life by let it go like a flood which runs uncontrollable without knowing the direction, more over it make others to suffer. Don’t let anyone to suffer because of you. Live happily, speak nicely. You are not only designing you life with all goodness. You are sowing the seeds for your children’s future. They learn from you, from the family. Create your, your future generations with greatness.

    Ganga Jp, Motivational Writer , Blogger at Thrive Global

