You are your competitor

As we are the grown ups, we know how to care us, handle anything. Only children need an instructor to instruct, monitor them. We know what we doing, what we have to do.. No one is going to instruct you, you are accountable to yourself. And most of the time we’ll keep on procrastinating, saying excuses to ourselves and sometimes take anything for granted.

We have to stop that attitude. No more excuses, no more procrastinating. We have to kick our inner self to stay strong. We are our own creators, our own destroyers. Everything depends on us.. First win yourself, win your inner self. Keep pushing yourself, your brain, your body to take over the action. No one is going to stop your action, stop your growth. Just keep going, keep fighting within you to come across the odds. If you win yourself you will achieve everything for sure.