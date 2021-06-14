You Are What You Believe

More and more people are disillusioned

More and more people are overwhelmed, stressed, and medicated than ever. More and more people are dealing with emails, messages around the clock, and are not getting an opportunity to relax and unwind. Research shows that around 87% of people do not enjoy their job. I have been there myself, sitting in an office, clock watching and the highlight of my week was it coming to an end. I was there to pay the bills, and I lived for the weekends: same old shit, just another day.

Existing or Living?

I was existing, not living, and this is no way to live. Many of my clients come to me exhausted and want to start up their own business, but are afraid of losing their financial security. Fearful of losing their reliable monthly income. What I tell them is you do not have to lose your financial security, you can do both.

Dip In Your Toe

If you have mouths to feed and bills to pay it would be unwise to resign from your job if you have only just begun your business. The risk is too high for most, and I certainly would not start this way as the stress you would put on yourself, could be too high. Begin by dipping your toe in, look at your ideas, dreams, and goals. Look at what your strengths are and go from there. Put your focus on this, and all of a sudden, a small idea expands.

What Do You Want?

Figure out why you want to have your own business, what are the benefits to you and others? Is it freedom, work the hours to suit you, time with the family? Whatever your reasons make sure you know them because being an entrepreneur will be challenging, lonely at times, and these answers will keep moving forward.

Listen To Your Inner Critic

To add to this, many of us will have other beliefs which be holding us back. If you can hear yourself saying things like, “The price is too high; this isn’t for people like me; it’s too risky to start my own business; I’ll have to work all the hours and lose time with my family; doing this will be hard; I should have a steady job; don’t get above your station.” These limiting beliefs will be thoughts you heard as you were growing up, as we learn what we live. Think about the things you heard when you were young about success, money, career, life in general, this will be your way into figuring out what is creating a block in your life now.

Journal Your Thoughts

Write down anything that comes up, who you heard this from and challenge this thought. Is this true for me, or have I taken on someone else’s limiting belief? Self-awareness is your way into change, and the next time you hear yourself saying something negative, counteract it with something positive. Now, for some of you, this will sound crazy, but I can assure whether you are aware of this or not you are talking to yourself all day long!

No More Monday Blues

Wouldn’t it be lovely to wake up each day (including Monday’s) feeling great, looking forward to the day ahead and doing something you love? Living a life of choice and not having to answer to anyone but yourself. If there is something inside of you that is resonating with this, take action. Rome was not built in a day, and neither will your business. Take tiny steps each day towards your goal and who knows before long you could be handing your notice in, and living life your way. Good luck!