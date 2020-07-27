Contributor Log In/Sign Up
Thrive GlobalThrive Global
Thrive Global
Community//

You are Too Tough for Your Own Good

The advice I'd give my younger self

The Thrive Global Community welcomes voices from many spheres. We publish pieces written by outside contributors with a wide range of opinions, which don’t necessarily reflect our own. Community stories are not commissioned by our editorial team, and though they are reviewed for adherence to our guidelines, they are submitted in their final form to our open platform. Learn more or join us as a community member!
By

A Young Tough Cookie 

Preschool through high school, I was a tough little cookie.  Classmates and friends never saw me cry or show frustration. Always resilient and captivated by learning, I got the best grades in the class.   I was a nerdy little girl who loved math, science, and the arts and often had my head in a book.  Yet I was not a loner. I got along with everyone and though hardly a prom queen type, I was voted both prom and homecoming queen.  Honors that I look back on with a tinge of embarrassment.   All my friends were casual, and I didn’t let my guard down with any of them.  

Being studious, tough and resilient served me well through college and my career.  I graduated with honors, rapidly rose to be an SVP of HR at American Express and founded a successful strategic HR consulting and leadership consulting business.   

Besides work friends I was very active in the Human Resource Planning Society where I made many new friends.  They told me they admired my creativity and strategic mind.  But they also had my number when it came to being tough.  One person commented, “Jeannie is so stoic that if her leg was frozen to the pump, she would cut it off herself.” I laughed at the funny mix of mid-west myths about body parts being frozen to pumps—it’s normally tongues! But I didn’t fully appreciate what the feedback was telling me. 

A Late Stage Breakthrough 

In later life, I was dealt some cards that shook me to the core: the death of my husband after 41 years of marriage followed by the death of a 7-year companion. I endured these events, tough as ever. I had let my guard down and showed vulnerability with my mates but I still did not with my friends.  

Ever hopeful, I married David three years ago.  After two years of marriage, David and I decided to sell our house in Portland and move to Central Oregon. Then he had five serious operations in a row and the house sale was a nightmare. 

That did it.  At dinner, with a group of close business friends, I finally broke through my tough exterior and my emotions spilled out. My normal composure was shattered.  It felt liberating. I basked in the outpouring of loving support. It was very clear that my friends thought no worse of me for letting my guard down.  

My advice to my younger self:   

Develop close relationships with friends during your entire life where you can let out your doubts and lay bare your vulnerabilities.   You can still be tough when it serves you well.  But be very tender with yourself in the company of good friends.  

Jeannie Coyle, Leadership Coach, Educator, Author

Jeannie a leadership expert and coach with the experience and tools to accelerate leaders’ versatility.  She also teaches leaders the fundamental skills that develop themselves and people they manage from experience while they get results—a strategy based on research with proven developmental managers and published in her book, Make Talent Your Business

Share your comments below. Please read our commenting guidelines before posting. If you have a concern about a comment, report it here.

You might also like...

Community//

Author Terrie Nathan: “To develop resilience, have a grateful heart”

by Tyler Gallagher
Community//

5 Things I Wish Someone Told Me Before I Became CEO: Carrie Luxem

by Dillon Kivo
Community//

13 Practical Ways To Raise Resilient Kids

by Luz Abad

Sign up for the Thrive Global newsletter

Will be used in accordance with our privacy policy.

Thrive Global
People look for retreats for themselves, in the country, by the coast, or in the hills . . . There is nowhere that a person can find a more peaceful and trouble-free retreat than in his own mind. . . . So constantly give yourself this retreat, and renew yourself.

- MARCUS AURELIUS

We use cookies on our site to give you the best experience possible. By continuing to browse the site, you agree to this use. For more information on how we use cookies, see our Privacy Policy.