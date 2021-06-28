Contributor Log In/Sign Up
You are the average of the five people you spend the most time with – Matylda Bajer

Matylda Bajer
Matylda Bajer is a known name in the film industry as well as on social media. People know her not only for her acting but also for the influence she makes online with her fitness and health-related videos.

Once you graduate college, you have higher flexibility to pick your friends as an adult. Instead of going to class every day and seeing the same people, you have the opportunity to seek out certain types of friends or cut off those who you don’t want in your life. While it’s sometimes challenging to find friends as an adult, this is a fantastic chance to surround yourself with positive and uplifting people.

Matylda says  “I have a very, very limited circle of people around and usually whoever I spend time with are inspirational people, in different ways. Definitely who we surround ourselves with can either motivate and encourage us or drag us down.”

She says if someone is a positive influence on your life, it will make all the difference when you’re exploring yourself and growing into the person you aspire to be. You want to surround yourself with people who you love, who you are inspired by and who you can look at and think, ‘wow – they’re great and that’s why they’re in my life.’ Whether you work at home by yourself or in an office full of people, having people who inspire you, fuels your fire and your desire to be a better you. If you are surrounded by people who you constantly find yourself rolling your eyes at, you’ll have no desire to grow or be more, you’ll most likely find yourself sinking into a bit of a slump and you’ll just flat line as a result. Soar don’t settle.

You may have seen this before, but it’s so very true:

“You are the average of the five people you spend the most time with.” – Jim Rohn

When you spend time with positive people, you become more positive. The result is people will want to spend more time with you. This becomes a snowball in your success. When people see how excited and enthusiastic you are about your business or work they will want to be a part of your vision. Your positivity will attract success like a magnet Matylda Bajer quoted.

